Junet: I skipped Raila’s anniversary because Gachagua was invited
Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was unwilling to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.
Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was unwilling to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.
The Suna East MP said Ruto was faced with the choice of addressing the dispute with Raila while risking a fresh problem within his administration.
Junet said ODM’s decision to work with Ruto’s administration under the broad-based government had opened the way for the parties to negotiate how they will approach the 2027 election and share responsibilities if they succeed.
Speaking during a Citizen TV interview on Tuesday, Junet said politicians had a responsibility to back their public statements with evidence, particularly when making accusations against the government or individuals.
Gachagua had challenged the government to explain several issues surrounding Raila’s final days in India, where he died while receiving medical treatment.
The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, however, stood by his decision to support Gachagua's impeachment, saying he had valid reasons for doing so and that nothing had changed since then.
Associate Professor Murej Mak’Ochieng discusses ODM’s internal debate after Raila Odinga’s death, focusing on “Linda Ground” and “Linda Mwananchi” and whether media narratives reflect speculation or formal restructuring.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said the 2026 Economic Survey shows Kenya’s economy is strengthening and ranks third in sub-Saharan Africa. Speaking in Bomet during a burial, he pointed to road works, maize output and jobs.
ODM delegates in Nairobi have confirmed Oburu Oginga as party leader and endorsed new deputy leaders, while dropping Senator Godfrey Osotsi, after ratifying National Governing Council resolutions.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed says ODM posts will only be held by officials ratified by delegates at the Jamhuri SDC, with unapproved positions declared vacant amid an internal Sifuna dispute.
The move comes alongside the termination of several other key figures from the coalition’s decision-making bodies.
The leadership revamp saw Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed removed from his position as Secretary General. He has been replaced by ODM’s Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.
His remarks come at the backdrop of public spats by the National Assembly Minority Leader, Junet Mohamed and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who doubles up as Secretary General of ODM.
Addressing the issue on behalf of the party, Sifuna acknowledged that some ODM leaders had failed to recognise Kenyatta’s contributions, particularly during Raila Odinga’s recent presidential campaigns.
Speaking on Tuesday at the party headquarters as the party gave out nomination certificates to aspirants in the upcoming by-elections, Junet insisted that going forward, the party will either form government or be part of a coalition that forms government.
He said it was wrong for people to celebrate online whenever a politician passes away or suffers misfortune.
He pointed out the negative impact this has on the careers of professional diplomats, who often see their opportunities for advancement stunted by politicians occupying high-ranking positions.