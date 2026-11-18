Ghana's decision to spend $61 million (Sh7.8 billion) on a new presidential aircraft has sparked a political storm, with opposition leaders and members of the public questioning the government's priorities as unemployment and the cost of living remain major concerns.

The government of President John Mahama has defended the purchase of the French-made Falcon 6X, arguing that improved economic conditions have made the expenditure affordable and that the aircraft is necessary to replace an ageing presidential jet that has experienced repeated mechanical problems.

The purchase has drawn criticism from opposition politicians, who accuse the administration of spending heavily on presidential travel while ordinary Ghanaians continue to face economic hardships.

The aircraft, manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation, was delivered to the Ghana Air Force on Monday at a reported cost of $61 million.

Its arrival was marked with a water salute, but the ceremony quickly sparked public debate, particularly on social media, with questions about whether the expenditure was necessary.

Parliament approved the acquisition in December last year as part of a wider plan to modernise the country's military aviation fleet. The programme also includes the purchase of four helicopters from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The controversy has also revived questions about Mahama's earlier position on acquiring a new presidential aircraft. While in opposition, he had criticised proposals to purchase another jet, prompting accusations that his administration has abandoned its previous position since taking power.

Opposition MP Samuel Abu Jinapor challenged the government over what he described as inconsistent political positions, arguing that the same expenditure previously rejected by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) was now being defended.

"What was unacceptable in opposition cannot suddenly become acceptable in government merely because the occupants of power have changed," Jinapor added.

He accused senior NDC officials of hypocrisy, recalling their earlier opposition to plans for a new presidential aircraft.

Jinapor also demanded greater accountability over the procurement, including details of how the aircraft was financed, the process followed in acquiring it and the reasons the government considered the purchase necessary.

The decision has also drawn criticism from members of the public, with some arguing the money could have addressed more urgent challenges facing the country.

One social media user questioned the government's priorities, writing: "This money can employ over 100,000 nurses and 200,000 teachers."

However, the administration has maintained that Ghana's economic position has improved since the NDC opposed a similar purchase, making the current acquisition justifiable.

Peter Lanchene Toobu, chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee, said the party had never rejected the idea of acquiring a replacement presidential aircraft.

He explained that its earlier objection stemmed from the country's financial difficulties at the time, rather than opposition to buying a new jet altogether.

"We agreed in principle that we needed to purchase a new presidential jet," he said.

Toobu argued the government could not have proceeded with such an expensive acquisition while Ghana sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The strength and macroeconomic stability of this country have enhanced our status in the sense that imports have become cheaper, and this is the right time," he added.

He further maintained that the aircraft had been purchased without borrowing, attributing the government's ability to finance the acquisition to a stronger local currency and improved economic conditions.

Government spokesperson Kwakye Ofosu also dismissed claims that the jet reflected misplaced priorities, citing changes in the cost of construction materials and borrowing rates as evidence of an improving economy.

Speaking to JoyNews, Ofosu used cement prices to illustrate the difference between the country's economic circumstances in 2024 and the current situation.

"When I was campaigning in 2024, and I was donating cement, it cost 115 cedis (£7.5) a bag. Today, for 80 cedis, you will get a bag of cement," he told JoyNews.

Debate over the aircraft has also extended to its interior, following claims that it comes with a dedicated bedroom and bathroom for the president.

Ofosu rejected the reports, insisting that the aircraft does not have the facilities being described and dismissing suggestions that Mahama intended to use it for luxury accommodation while travelling.

"There certainly is no bathroom. President Mahama has no intention of bathing in the air," Ofosu said.

He explained that the jet has reclining seats that can be adjusted to provide sleeping arrangements but does not contain a separate bedroom.

The government has also defended the purchase on operational grounds, saying the new aircraft will replace the 16-year-old Falcon 900EX, which has experienced recurring maintenance challenges.

The older aircraft has reportedly suffered corrosion and fuel tank leakages, raising concerns about its reliability. It was also grounded in France for several months in 2025 as it underwent repairs.

Officials say the Falcon 6X offers a longer flying range, allowing the president to undertake international journeys with fewer refuelling stops while improving the reliability of official travel.

Despite the government's explanations, concerns have persisted over whether the timing of the purchase was appropriate given the country's economic challenges.

Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin, an economist at the University of Ghana, acknowledged the importance of presidential security but questioned the decision to acquire the aircraft amid austerity measures, unemployment and widespread infrastructure needs.

He argued that the government needed to explain why purchasing a new aircraft was a better option than leasing one and demonstrate the benefits of the expenditure to the country.

"The timing makes it a bit difficult to understand," he told the BBC, adding that the government should provide a cost-benefit analysis explaining why buying the jet was preferable to leasing one and how the decision serves Ghana's interests.