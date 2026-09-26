New Ghana transport rules target preaching, hawking in moving buses

Preachers who use journeys on Ghanaian public buses to spread their religious messages could face fines or jail as authorities move to enforce a rule banning the practice inside moving vehicles.

The restriction is being brought into sharper focus following the introduction of Ghana’s 2026 Road Traffic Regulations in May and a nationwide awareness campaign launched by the Transport Ministry this month.

The campaign is aimed at helping drivers, passengers and others in the transport sector understand the traffic rules before stronger enforcement takes effect.

Besides preaching, the regulations prohibit hawking inside moving public or commercial vehicles. They also cover other conduct in the transport sector, including overcharging passengers and stopping buses outside designated areas.

Under the regulations, preaching and hawking while a public or commercial vehicle is moving are classified as a nuisance.

Anyone who violates the rule can be fined up to about $52 (Sh6,735), sentenced to as many as eight months in prison, or receive both penalties.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said the government wants those involved in public transport to have a clear understanding of the rules and how they will be enforced.

“We want every driver, road user, and person who is in the transport industry to understand clearly what this law means and also how it is going to be operationalised,” Nikpe said earlier this month.

The issue has attracted public attention because religious preaching is a familiar feature on Ghana’s commercial buses. Preachers frequently speak to passengers during trips, making the renewed enforcement particularly notable.

The rule does not prohibit preaching in general or target a particular religion. Instead, it bars the practice specifically when a public or commercial vehicle is in motion.

Ghanaian authorities say the restriction is meant to protect passengers while also limiting activities that could distract drivers as they operate their vehicles.

The enforcement drive has nevertheless raised questions about the relationship between road safety rules and religious freedom.

Ghana’s Constitution protects freedom of religion, although the right is subject to the rights and freedoms of other people. The issue has therefore attracted different views on how the transport restriction should be applied.

Some people support the ban, saying passengers should not be forced to listen to religious messages during their journeys.

Others argue that spreading their faith is an important part of religious practice and have questioned restrictions on preaching in public transport.

The latest campaign is also not Ghana’s first attempt to control preaching on public vehicles. Restrictions on the practice have been in place since 2012, but enforcement has been inconsistent, allowing the practice to remain common, especially on public buses.

The Transport Ministry is now using its nationwide awareness campaign to remind road users and transport workers of the requirements as authorities prepare to enforce the regulations more closely.