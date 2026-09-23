Dreamline bus crash on Mombasa highway leaves two dead, six injured

Two people were killed after a Dreamline bus carrying passengers from Nairobi to Mombasa crashed into a lorry that had stopped on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Kwale County.

Six other passengers were injured in the morning crash at Mghalani, on the road section between Mackinnon and Taru. One of the victims was found alive after the collision but later died after becoming trapped inside the wreckage.

Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said preliminary investigations showed that the lorry had stalled on the highway without warning signs being placed behind it.

“The truck had stalled on the road and its driver had not put up any warning signs, which may have contributed to the accident, according to our preliminary findings,” she said.

The bus rammed into the back of the stationary lorry as it travelled towards Mombasa, resulting in the deaths and injuries.

Police officers responded to the scene and worked to get passengers out of the damaged bus, including the victim who had been trapped inside.

The six injured passengers were taken to hospital for treatment as police began securing the scene and documenting the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Mambo said the accident scene had since been cleared and the bus and lorry would be towed to Taru Police Station as investigations continue.

Coast Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Asha Wario has urged motorists using the Mombasa-Nairobi highway to remain alert and observe traffic regulations.

Wario particularly cautioned drivers travelling during the morning hours, saying showers at that time could reduce visibility and increase the risk of crashes.

“I want to urge drivers to be careful because most of these accidents happen in the morning. What this means is that they happen because of poor visibility due to morning showers,” said Wario.

She said motorists found breaking traffic rules would be prosecuted.

Wario added that authorities were also carrying out sensitisation efforts targeting bus and truck drivers as part of measures to promote safer use of the highway.