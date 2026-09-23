Dreamline bus crash on Mombasa highway leaves two dead, six injured
Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said preliminary investigations showed that the lorry had stalled on the highway without warning signs being placed behind it
Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said preliminary investigations showed that the lorry had stalled on the highway without warning signs being placed behind it
Detectives in Mtito Andei arrested Alex Mueti Kasina and Stephen Kalungo Joel at their hideout in Kinyambu on Friday, while a third suspect, Jamlick Muli Muasa, also known as Star, was arrested the following day at his shop in the area.
The operation was carried out after detectives acted on intelligence reports and mounted surveillance along the busy highway at Taru, a key transit point connecting the coastal region to Nairobi and other parts of the country.
The crash involved a matatu and a lorry, resulting in the matatu overturning on its side. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with vehicles heavily damaged and passengers trapped inside
Among the most serious incidents was a seven-vehicle pile-up along the Mombasa–Nairobi highway at Mulima Kiu in Makueni County, which left three people dead and over ten others nursing injuries.