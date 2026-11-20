Visa appointed former Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu to a senior regional leadership position, placing her in charge of the company's operations across 24 markets in Southern and Eastern Africa.

Waititu takes up the position of Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager, with Johannesburg, South Africa, serving as her regional base.

The appointment, announced on Thursday, November 19, 2026, will see her work with financial institutions, businesses, governments and strategic partners to expand digital payments and strengthen the payments ecosystem across the region.

Her appointment comes after more than two decades in the financial services industry, during which she held senior management positions in mobile money, corporate banking and retail banking.

Before joining Visa, Waititu served as Safaricom's Chief Financial Services Officer, where she provided strategic leadership for M-PESA and its expanding portfolio of financial products.

Her responsibilities covered payments, credit, savings, investments and insurance, making her one of the key executives overseeing the growth of Safaricom's financial services business.

During her tenure, she was involved in the development and expansion of financial solutions targeting individual consumers, businesses and corporate customers.

She joined Safaricom in 2023 after serving as Director of Corporate Banking at KCB Group, where she was responsible for delivering financial solutions to corporate clients.

Her departure from Safaricom took effect on July 31, 2026, after approximately three years at the telecommunications company. She was succeeded by Boniface Mungania, who was confirmed in the position on November 1, 2026.

Before joining KCB, Waititu built her career through senior leadership positions at several established financial institutions, including Standard Bank Group, Standard Chartered and Commercial Bank of Africa, which later became part of NCBA Group.

She spent approximately a decade working in senior positions across these institutions, gaining experience in corporate banking, financial management and business development.

Her professional experience also extends beyond Kenya, having worked and lived in Kenya, Zambia and South Africa.

Waititu holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

She is also an accredited executive coach through the Academy of Executive Coaching (AoEC), adding professional development and leadership coaching to her financial services experience.

Waititu's appointment comes as Visa continues to expand its presence in Africa, targeting growth in digital commerce, merchant payments and financial inclusion.

The company operates across Southern and Eastern Africa, where it works with banks, fintech companies, merchants and governments to increase access to electronic payment services.

In July 2025, Visa opened its first African data centre in Johannesburg as part of an investment programme valued at approximately R1 billion over three years.

The facility supports digital payment services, including digital wallets, e-commerce, commercial payments and card-based person-to-person transactions.

Visa has also been expanding its physical presence across the continent, with plans to establish additional offices in Angola, Uganda and Mauritius before the end of 2026.

In Kenya, the company has been expanding merchant payment acceptance through Visa Accept, a service designed to help small businesses receive digital payments.

Waititu's experience managing M-PESA is expected to be relevant to Visa's regional strategy as financial institutions and payment providers increasingly collaborate to expand digital financial services.

Her new responsibilities will include strengthening relationships with regional partners while identifying opportunities to expand digital payment infrastructure and access across the 24 markets.

The appointment also places another former senior Safaricom executive in a prominent position within the international financial services industry, highlighting the growing movement of leadership talent between telecommunications, mobile money and traditional banking.