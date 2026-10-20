Mashujaa Day: Abiy praises Safaricom for expanding M-Pesa services in Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has credited Safaricom with widening access to communication and mobile money services in Ethiopia, pointing to the company’s growing reach and the role of M-Pesa in helping citizens carry out everyday financial transactions.

Abiy made the remarks on Tuesday, October 20, during Kenya’s 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, where he acknowledged the telecommunications firm’s contribution to connecting millions of Ethiopians and enabling them to send and receive money.

“Today, Safaricom connects millions of Ethiopians, and M-Pesa helps people send money and make payments,” Abiy said.

Safaricom launched its Ethiopian operations in 2022 through Safaricom Ethiopia, entering a market where state-owned Ethio Telecom had long held a dominant position.

The company’s entry introduced a new competitor into the country’s telecommunications industry, expanding the choices available to consumers and businesses seeking connectivity services.

Its mobile money offering has added another dimension to its operations by providing users with more ways to transfer funds and make payments. These services form part of the growing use of digital technology to support financial transactions and improve access to services.

Safaricom’s expansion in Ethiopia reflects its efforts to build a presence in markets beyond Kenya, while responding to demand for telecommunications and digital financial solutions.

Abiy’s recognition of the company during the national celebrations placed a spotlight on the role private-sector investment can play in extending connectivity and making electronic payments more accessible.

Safaricom’s ambitions extend beyond telecommunications and mobile money, with the company also seeking to contribute to Africa’s digital development through initiatives covering infrastructure, public services, skills training, small businesses and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The company’s involvement in this agenda was highlighted at the 2026 Global Africa Business Initiative, where Safaricom Group chief executive officer Peter Ndegwa was named a champion of the Digital Transformation Pathway alongside Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

The pathway seeks to promote the use of technology to improve service delivery, strengthen digital infrastructure and equip people and businesses with skills needed in an increasingly digital economy.

“The Digital Transformation Pathway, championed by Peter Ndegwa, our Group CEO, and Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, is focused on expanding digital infrastructure, modernizing public services, building future-ready skills, empowering SMEs, and advancing responsible AI and data governance,” Safaricom said on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The priorities include improving the digital systems that support public services, preparing workers for changing job demands and giving small and medium-sized enterprises greater opportunities to benefit from technology.

The initiative also places emphasis on responsible artificial intelligence and data governance, recognising the importance of managing digital tools and information as technology use expands across different sectors.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 20, 2026 — PCS

Safaricom’s participation in the Digital Transformation Pathway is aimed at turning discussions about technology into practical action, with investment and access to digital services forming key parts of the effort.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are among the groups targeted by the initiative because of their contribution to employment and economic activity. Improving their access to digital tools could create more opportunities for businesses to serve customers, manage transactions and participate in the wider economy.

For Safaricom, growing its telecommunications and mobile money operations in Ethiopia while supporting continent-wide digital initiatives offers an opportunity to strengthen its position in Africa’s communications and financial-services industries.

The company’s activities span both the direct provision of services to consumers and its participation in broader efforts to improve how businesses and public institutions use technology.

Abiy’s remarks in Eldoret brought these developments into focus, highlighting the importance of telecommunications investment in connecting communities, supporting electronic payments and widening access to digital services across Africa.