South Africa is mourning the death of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the country's first woman to serve as deputy president and a former head of the United Nations agency for gender equality, who died aged 71.

The South African government announced her death on Friday, although the circumstances, date and location of her passing were not immediately disclosed.

Mlambo-Ngcuka served as deputy president between 2005 and 2008 under former President Thabo Mbeki. She also held the positions of Minister of Minerals and Energy and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

She later served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021, where she championed women's rights and gender equality.

A former anti-apartheid activist and lawmaker, Mlambo-Ngcuka was part of South Africa's first democratic Parliament in 1994 following the end of apartheid and white minority rule. The elections that year brought Nelson Mandela to power as the country's first democratically elected president.

Her death has drawn tributes from political leaders and international organisations, who have recognised her contribution to South Africa's liberation struggle, democratic transition and the advancement of women's rights.

The African National Congress (ANC) described her as a dedicated public servant and a prominent figure in the party's history.

“Mama Phumzile was a distinguished leader of our movement and a dedicated servant of the people. She made history as the first woman to serve as Deputy President of South Africa,” the ANC said in a statement.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also paid tribute to her, describing her as “a lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women and girls.”

He said her commitment to equality began during her early years as a teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and an activist against apartheid.

“Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s fight began long before she entered the world stage. As a young teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and an activist against apartheid, she learned that freedom is never complete until it reaches every woman and every girl,” he said.

UN Women also praised her leadership, saying her courage inspired people across the world and helped shape the global movement for women's rights.

Mlambo-Ngcuka became deputy president during a turbulent period in South African politics and within the ANC, replacing Jacob Zuma after he was dismissed from the position following his implication in a corruption scandal involving an arms deal.

Her appointment attracted criticism at the time because of her marriage to Bulelani Ngcuka, then South Africa's chief prosecutor, who was pursuing corruption allegations against Zuma.

She is survived by her husband and their five children.