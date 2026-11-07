On this day: Nelson Mandela sentenced to five years in prison

On November 7, 1962, Nelson Mandela was sentenced to five years in prison by the Pretoria Magistrates Court for inciting workers to strike and leaving South Africa without a passport.

The late former South African President received three years for inciting the strike and two years for illegally leaving the country, with the sentences running consecutively.

Mandela had been arrested on August 5, 1962, near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal after spending 17 months underground. He began serving his sentence at Pretoria Local Prison under prisoner number 19476/62 before being transferred to Robben Island in May 1963.

While serving the term, he was brought into the Rivonia Trial and sentenced to life imprisonment on June 12, 1964.