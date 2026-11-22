The African Union Commission has congratulated Ethiopia following its election to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) during a vote held in Montreal, Canada, on November 20, 2026.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the election as an important achievement for Africa, saying it reflected the continent's collective support for Ethiopia's candidacy and its commitment to strengthening African representation in global civil aviation governance.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Youssouf said Ethiopia's election demonstrated the importance of African countries working together to secure a stronger voice in international aviation institutions.

He also commended the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) for its role in supporting Ethiopia's candidacy and coordinating the continent's collective effort.

"The Chairperson welcomes this election as an important achievement for Africa, reflecting the continent’s collective support for Ethiopia’s candidacy and its commitment to strengthening African representation in global civil aviation governance," the statement said.

The AU said Ethiopia's election would provide an opportunity to strengthen Africa's participation in decisions affecting the global aviation industry.

The AU further reaffirmed its commitment to working with Ethiopia and other member states to improve air connectivity across the continent and advance the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The initiative seeks to strengthen connections between African countries by promoting a more integrated aviation market and improving access to air transport services.

Ethiopia was among four countries elected during the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Assembly, alongside Indonesia, Oman and Türkiye.

The election filled four additional seats after an amendment to the Convention on International Civil Aviation increased the Council's membership from 36 to 40 states in June 2026.

According to ICAO, the election was conducted through an electronic voting system available in six official languages, with paper ballots retained as a backup. Each member state present at the Assembly was entitled to one vote, while candidates needed support from a majority of the states voting to secure election.

The ICAO Council is the organisation's governing body, responsible for overseeing its work and helping shape international standards and policies on civil aviation.