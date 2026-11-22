Uganda’s public health sector is mourning the death of Dr Nelson Musoba, the Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), who died on Sunday, November 22, 2026, while receiving treatment for cancer-related complications at Medipal Hospital in Kampala.

Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda announced his death, saying Musoba passed away at approximately 5:45 am. She said she had conveyed the news to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, staff of the Uganda AIDS Commission and the entire country.

In her condolence message, Babalanda praised Musoba for his contribution to Uganda’s fight against HIV/AIDS, describing his service as distinguished and his efforts towards strengthening the national response as invaluable.

“Dr Musoba’s dedication, commitment and invaluable contribution to Uganda’s fight against HIV/AIDS will forever be remembered,” Babalanda said.

She further noted that his death came at a critical moment as Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world in marking World AIDS Day on December 1, an annual occasion dedicated to assessing progress in combating HIV/AIDS and addressing challenges that continue to affect prevention, treatment and care.

Dr Vincent Bagambe, the Uganda AIDS Commission’s Head of Planning, Policy and Strategic Information, described Musoba’s death as a devastating loss to the institution.

Speaking to New Vision, Bagambe praised his leadership, saying he provided strategic direction to the commission as it worked to end AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda.

He also described Musoba as a technically skilled leader who maintained close relationships with staff members and understood the commission's responsibilities.

Bagambe disclosed that Musoba had been unwell for some time and had received treatment at different health facilities, including outside Uganda.

Musoba’s career and leadership at the AIDS Commission

Musoba had served as the head of the Uganda AIDS Commission since February 2018, when he was formally confirmed as Director General after initially serving in an acting capacity. President Museveni reappointed him to the position in January 2024.

He joined the commission in 2014 as Director of Planning and Strategic Information before being appointed Acting Director General in March 2017.

Before joining the commission, Musoba held several positions in Uganda’s health sector, including serving as a Senior Health Planner at the Ministry of Health from 2007 to 2012. During that period, he was involved in coordinating Global Fund programmes, public-private partnerships and health sector planning.

Between 2012 and 2014, he served as Chief of Party and Project Director of the USAID-funded Monitoring and Evaluation of Emergency Plan Progress (MEEPP) project, which supported monitoring and evaluation of HIV programmes under the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

He also previously served as Executive Director of Action Group for Health Human Rights and HIV/AIDS (AGHA Uganda) between 2003 and 2006. His professional experience spanned clinical practice, public health planning, donor coordination and HIV/AIDS programme management.

New Vision+3

Role of the Uganda AIDS Commission

The Uganda AIDS Commission was established in 1992 under the Office of the President to coordinate the country's multisectoral response to HIV/AIDS.

The institution works with government ministries, development partners, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions and other stakeholders to coordinate HIV prevention, treatment, care and awareness programmes.

During his tenure, Musoba oversaw efforts to strengthen coordination among the different institutions involved in Uganda's HIV response. He also advocated for greater community participation, sustained government commitment and increased domestic financing to support HIV programmes.

In April 2026, Musoba highlighted progress in reducing new HIV infections, reporting that infections had declined by 69 per cent since 2010. He also emphasised the need to sustain prevention initiatives and work towards eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

UGStandard+1

His death comes just days before Uganda joins other countries in commemorating World AIDS Day on December 1, 2026, bringing renewed attention to the country's ongoing efforts to address HIV/AIDS.

Babalanda, on behalf of the Office of the President, extended condolences to Musoba's family, friends, colleagues, the management and staff of the Uganda AIDS Commission and other stakeholders in the country's HIV/AIDS response.

She said further details regarding burial arrangements would be communicated in due course.

New Vision+2

Additional sources consulted: New Vision, Nile Post, ChimpReports, The Source Reports and UG Standard. New Vision provides the most detailed account of his final hours and includes a response from a senior Uganda AIDS Commission official.