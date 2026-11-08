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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Infographics

Ukraine War: Africans Recruited to Fight for Russia by Country

The findings by Journalists for Justice identify 3,034 recruits from 40 African countries.

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INFOGRAPHICS
Africans Recruited to Fight for Russia by Country

An investigation published on October 29 has revealed the scale of Russia’s recruitment of Africans for its war in Ukraine, with thousands of nationals from across the continent joining the fighting.

The findings by Journalists for Justice identify 3,034 recruits from 40 African countries.

Here is how the leading countries rank:

INFOGRAPHICS
Africans Recruited to Fight for Russia by Country

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