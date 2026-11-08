Ukraine War: Africans Recruited to Fight for Russia by Country
The findings by Journalists for Justice identify 3,034 recruits from 40 African countries.
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An investigation published on October 29 has revealed the scale of Russia’s recruitment of Africans for its war in Ukraine, with thousands of nationals from across the continent joining the fighting.
The findings by Journalists for Justice identify 3,034 recruits from 40 African countries.
Here is how the leading countries rank:
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