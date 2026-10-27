Ruto heads to Russia to seek new export markets, investment, and jobs

President William Ruto is set to depart for Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday evening to attend the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, where he will seek to expand markets for Kenyan exports, attract investment, and create employment opportunities.

According to a statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Tuesday, the President's visit will focus on advancing Kenya's economic and strategic interests through trade, investment and technology partnerships.

Ruto is expected to push for greater market access for Kenyan tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added products as part of efforts to increase exports and strengthen the country's position in international markets.

"As the AU champion on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the President will seek greater market access for African tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh produce and value-added products," Mohamed said.

The President will also pursue investment opportunities in agro-processing, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure, with the aim of strengthening local industries and creating jobs.

His engagements will further explore partnerships in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and technology transfer to equip young people with emerging skills, support businesses and expand Kenya's digital economy.

Agriculture and food security are also expected to feature prominently during the visit, with Kenya seeking partnerships to secure affordable agricultural inputs and improve food production.

At the Africa-Russia Business Roundtable, Ruto will present Kenya as an investment destination and a gateway to African markets, encouraging joint ventures and commercial partnerships between Kenyan and Russian businesses.

The forum will also provide a platform for African leaders to discuss global governance reforms, stronger African representation in international decision-making and economic partnerships based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

According to State House, African countries will use the engagement to advance cooperation that supports industrialisation, economic transformation and shared prosperity across the continent.

Peace and security are also expected to feature in discussions, with African leaders engaging Russia on regional security challenges, the peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to strengthen stability.

On the sidelines of the forum, Ruto is expected to hold bilateral engagements with heads of state and government, representatives of international organisations, financial institutions and major corporations.

The meetings are intended to mobilise investment, open up new markets for Kenyan products and secure partnerships that support the country's economic transformation agenda.

The visit comes as Kenya seeks to diversify its export destinations, attract foreign capital and expand commercial ties beyond traditional trading partners.