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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Russia

Iran blames US demands for failed Islamabad peace talks
Global Affairs

Iran blames US demands for failed Islamabad peace talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US “many demands” caused peace talks in Islamabad to fail. Speaking in Russia, he said Iran will consult allies after talks collapsed following a Trump-cancelled planned US diplomatic mission.

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Ukraine sees deadliest single-day drone strike since war began
Global Affairs

Ukraine sees deadliest single-day drone strike since war began

Ukrainian authorities reported that 556 drones struck during daytime hours on Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, while the overnight barrage added further casualties. The relentless attacks highlight Russia’s continued commitment to sustaining the conflict.

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