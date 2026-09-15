Senate defers Russia recruitment probe as key CSs skip hearing
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
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Authorities have not said who they believe was the target, but many Muscovites will suspect a link to the war in Ukraine.
Russian officials alleged that Ukrainian security services had used Telegram to persuade Russian citizens to carry out sabotage operations. They also accused Durov of failing to remove content banned under Russian law.
The interception highlights growing cooperation among European countries in enforcing restrictions and monitoring maritime activity
According to the bill, Russian-linked groups are actively targeting civilians across Africa with misleading promises of jobs and opportunities before sending them into military roles in Ukraine.
Zelensky's appeal comes as efforts to secure a ceasefire have stalled in recent months. Previous negotiations held in Geneva, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul failed to produce a breakthrough, while fighting and long-range strikes have continued across both countries.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US “many demands” caused peace talks in Islamabad to fail. Speaking in Russia, he said Iran will consult allies after talks collapsed following a Trump-cancelled planned US diplomatic mission.
Emergency services confirmed that five people died in Dnipro after strikes damaged buildings and left people trapped under debris. Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said two bodies had been pulled from a structure, while five others were still believed to be buried under the rubble. At least 21 people were injured in the city.
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha condemned the attacks, describing them as deliberate and pre-planned acts of terror against civilians.
In a joint statement, the ministers said the claims were baseless and accused Moscow of continuing to spread false narratives despite formal diplomatic clarifications.
Speaking on a matter of national concern regarding the recruitment of Kenyans into Russia’s Special Military Operations, Mudavadi disclosed that about 252 Kenyans may have been enlisted in the Russian military initiative, though the exact figure is yet to be verified.
Speaking in the National Assembly, Mudavadi outlined the multi-sectoral approach aimed at dismantling fraudulent recruitment networks and protecting Kenyan citizens from exploitation.
According to the Prime Cabinet Secretary, recruits were enticed by upfront payments and monthly salaries, as well as long-term benefits tied to the contracts.
Russia has ordered a British diplomat to leave within two weeks over alleged espionage, a claim the UK rejects as baseless, underscoring decades of tit-for-tat spy expulsions and worsening relations.
Information Minister Zhemu Soda said the Zimbabweans had been lured by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad using "social media platforms as their primary hunting ground".
Ukrainian authorities reported that 556 drones struck during daytime hours on Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, while the overnight barrage added further casualties. The relentless attacks highlight Russia’s continued commitment to sustaining the conflict.
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A Russian military court handed life sentences to four gunmen and 11 accomplices, while four others received terms ranging from 19 to 22 years, according to state media reports.
Libyan port authorities reported the vessel went down between Libya and Malta, while all 30 crew members on board were rescued unharmed.
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The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia had issued ultimatums to Ukraine over oil supplies, heightening tensions over energy flows disrupted by the ongoing war with Russia.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the IMF board is expected to review the programme at its next session, underlining that approval is essential for the flow of broader external support
They include the man said to have carried out the attack, who has been named as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba.
In recent months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recorded a spike in complaints from Kenyans who traveled abroad under misleading arrangements. Some were sent on the wrong visa type, while others were deceived about the work awaiting them.
The Kremlin endorsed FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s call to reconsider Russia’s football suspension, drawing sharp condemnation from Ukrainian officials as the war and sporting exclusions continue.
Mudavadi explained that some citizens may have been caught up in risky situations due to false promises of work, irregular recruitment practices, or misleading information about opportunities abroad.
Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia received 38 bodies in return. He shared a photo on Telegram showing the exchange, with people in protective suits standing beside white refrigerated trucks used for transporting the remains.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested a follow-up meeting could take place as soon as next week, a timeline later confirmed by a US official, who said the next round is set for Sunday.