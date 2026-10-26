Mudavadi heads to Russia for Summit as Kenya seeks new export markets

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has travelled to Moscow ahead of the Third Russia-Africa Summit, with Kenya seeking expanded export markets, investment and partnerships in agriculture, energy, manufacturing and technology.

Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, departed for the Russian Federation on Monday, October 26, ahead of the summit and the accompanying Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum scheduled for October 28-30, 2026.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Kenya will use the meetings to pursue practical economic opportunities, including improved access to the Russian market for Kenyan tea, coffee and horticultural produce.

The summit will bring together leaders and senior government representatives from Russia and African countries to discuss political cooperation, international peace and security, economic development and ways of strengthening relations between Moscow and African capitals.

Mudavadi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov to review relations between the two countries, discuss regional and international developments, and identify opportunities for deeper economic and political cooperation.

The discussions are expected to focus on translating diplomatic relations into commercial opportunities for Kenyan businesses, particularly exporters seeking to expand into international markets.

Kenya's agricultural exports, including tea, coffee and horticultural products, are among the priority areas identified by the government as it seeks greater access to Russian consumers. Improved market access could create opportunities for producers and exporters while supporting foreign exchange earnings.

Beyond trade, Mudavadi will pursue investment opportunities in priority sectors, including agriculture, energy, manufacturing, science and technology.

The government also intends to explore cooperation in education, skills development, tourism and technology transfer, with the aim of supporting job creation, increasing local value addition and promoting sustainable economic growth.

These engagements could provide a platform for Kenyan and Russian institutions and businesses to identify areas of mutual interest, although the government's statement did not specify any agreements expected to be signed during the visit.

Mudavadi is also scheduled to meet foreign affairs counterparts from participating countries on the sidelines of the summit. The meetings are intended to strengthen existing partnerships, explore new areas of collaboration and advance Kenya's economic and diplomatic priorities.

Kenya's participation comes as the government seeks to diversify its international partnerships and reduce reliance on a limited number of export markets and investment sources.

Expanding commercial ties with Russia could offer Kenyan exporters additional opportunities, particularly in agricultural products, while cooperation in manufacturing, energy and technology could support broader development objectives.

However, the extent of the benefits will depend on the outcomes of the discussions, the terms of any agreements reached and the ability of businesses to convert diplomatic commitments into actual trade and investment.

The summit and economic forum provide a platform for African countries to engage Russia on shared priorities, including economic development, security cooperation and stronger commercial relationships.

For Kenya, the focus outlined by the government is on securing tangible economic gains rather than limiting the visit to diplomatic engagements.

The proposed cooperation in technology transfer and skills development is also intended to strengthen local capacity and support the creation of employment opportunities. Partnerships in science and technology could provide avenues for knowledge exchange, while tourism cooperation could help expand connections between the two countries.

According to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Kenya's participation reflects the government's commitment to broadening international partnerships and improving the country's economic competitiveness for the benefit of its citizens.

The summit and forum will run from October 28 to 30, with Mudavadi expected to use the engagements to advance Kenya's trade, investment and cooperation agenda.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said the visit would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities that could support Kenya's long-term economic development.