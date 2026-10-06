Kenya's Road Fatalities: January - September 2026
Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority shows that the deaths involved different categories of road users, including pedestrians, motorcyclists, passengers and drivers.
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Kenya's road fatalities in 2026 paint a worrying picture, with thousands of people losing their lives in road crashes between January and September.
Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority shows that the deaths involved different categories of road users, including pedestrians, motorcyclists, passengers and drivers.
Here's the full breakdown of fatalities:
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