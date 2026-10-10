Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the 10 Eritrean diplomats had been involved in activities that posed “a direct threat to Ethiopia’s national security” and were in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Sing’oei held talks with Burundi’s Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana, UNHCR Kenya representative Fatima Mohammed-Cole and IOM Kenya representative Nomagugu Ncube at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the embassy had experienced a technical issue that affected part of its operations, but said the problem was being addressed.
The advertised positions include 100 Foreign Service Cadet/Third Secretary Cadet vacancies, senior leadership roles in public universities and a position on the NG-CDF Board of Directors
The incident has drawn attention in sporting and diplomatic circles, particularly given Artan’s rising profile in African football officiating and his recognition as CAF Referee of the Year 2025.
Global health diplomacy adviser Nicholas Muraguri, speaking on Radio Generation, says Africa’s recovery from COVID-19 remains uneven. He urges local vaccine production, resilient supply chains, and stronger health systems as a national security and economic priority.