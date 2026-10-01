Ethiopia expels 10 Eritrean diplomats, orders embassy closure

Ethiopia has ordered the closure of its embassy in Asmara and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa persona non grata, citing what it described as direct and indirect acts of hostility by Eritrea.

In a press statement dated October 1, 2026, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision followed activities it considers contrary to the country’s national security interests.

The ministry said the 10 Eritrean diplomats had been involved in activities that posed “a direct threat to Ethiopia’s national security” and were in breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The diplomats have been given 48 hours to leave Ethiopia, according to the statement.

The move marks a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries, which have a history of strained relations and conflict.

Ethiopia said the decision was taken in response to Eritrea’s “direct and indirect acts of hostility and belligerence against Ethiopia.”

The Ethiopian government also called on Eritrea to end actions it considers inconsistent with the principles governing relations between sovereign states.

“Ethiopia urges the Eritrean Government to cease all acts that are contrary to the principles governing relations between sovereign states,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Despite the diplomatic action, Addis Ababa said it continued to recognise the historical and social ties between the two countries.

“Ethiopia values its strong historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties with Eritrea,” the ministry said, adding that it had consistently prioritised peaceful coexistence, regional stability and integration.

The statement did not provide specific details on the activities allegedly carried out by the 10 Eritrean diplomats or give further information on the circumstances surrounding the decision to close the Ethiopian embassy in Asmara.

Ethiopia said it remained committed to resolving disputes peacefully and working with countries across the Horn of Africa to promote stability and regional integration.

“Ethiopia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and to working with all countries in the Horn of Africa to advance lasting peace, security, and regional integration,” the ministry said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of longstanding tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, two neighbouring countries whose relations have been shaped by a border war and subsequent periods of rapprochement and renewed disagreements.

The Ethiopian statement, however, emphasised the government’s stated commitment to peaceful coexistence and regional cooperation despite the latest diplomatic measures.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement on October 1, 2026, identifying itself as the authority behind the decision and providing official contact details through the Office of the Spokesperson.