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Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World

Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.

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Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World — PHOTO/RG

Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World — PHOTO/RG

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World

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