Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.
Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.
Rather than having traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, the couple chose close family members to stand beside them. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as Man of Honour, while Jason Kelce, the groom's brother and a retired American football player, was Best Man.
Her induction comes after a period of remarkable achievements, including breaking her own sales record with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released in October.
The wedding, which has quickly become one of the weekend’s most talked-about celebrity events, was a blend of Hollywood glamour and heartfelt intimacy, attracting a star-studded guest list that included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
The company’s roster also features other top artists such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Harry Styles, strengthening its position as a dominant force in the music industry.
Whether she takes home all six awards or not, one thing is certain—Taylor Swift’s star power continues to shine brighter than ever.
In the now-deleted posts shared on his social media accounts, West made a string of sexualized comments and insinuations, many of which have been widely condemned as misogynistic and deeply inappropriate.