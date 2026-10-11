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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Taylor Swift

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Infographics

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World

Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.

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Pop singer Selena Gomez marries producer Benny Blanco
Entertainment

Pop singer Selena Gomez marries producer Benny Blanco

The wedding, which has quickly become one of the weekend’s most talked-about celebrity events, was a blend of Hollywood glamour and heartfelt intimacy, attracting a star-studded guest list that included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

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