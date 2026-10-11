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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kendrick Lamar

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Infographics

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World

Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.

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