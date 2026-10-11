Infographics
Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.
Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.
Lamar can still raise that count, with categories like Song of the Year, Record of the year and Album of the Year yet to be announced.