Police to provide security along Uhuru Park - Jacaranda route ahead of ODM rally

The National Police Service has announced security arrangements ahead of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rally scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi, assuring organisers and participants of protection during the political gathering.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Mohamud said officers would be deployed along the route from Uhuru Park to Jacaranda Grounds, as well as within the rally venue, to manage traffic, maintain public order and protect lives and property.

Speaking at the Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters on Friday, October 30, Mohamud said the organisers had formally notified the police of their intention to hold the political gathering the previous week.

He confirmed that the National Police Service acknowledged the notification and put measures in place to facilitate the event, including ensuring the smooth movement of rally participants and other members of the public.

“The police will provide coverage along the route from Uhuru Park to Jacaranda, as well as within Jacaranda, where the venue of the rally is,” Mohamud said.

The commander added that officers would be strategically positioned to handle traffic, maintain security and respond to any incidents that could threaten public safety during the gathering.

Mohamud issued a stern warning to individuals or groups intending to interfere with the political gathering, cautioning against the use of hired gangs or other groups to intimidate, provoke or attack rally participants.

He said political competition should not be used as an excuse for violence, urging those opposed to the rally to respect the constitutional rights of others to assemble, associate and express themselves peacefully.

“No person or group of persons should organise goons, gangs or hired individuals to disrupt, intimidate, provoke or attack participants attending this rally,” he warned.

The commander emphasised that the police would not tolerate attempts to turn political competition into physical confrontation, adding that the security arrangements were intended to protect everyone regardless of their political affiliations.

The police also appealed to ODM organisers, officials and supporters to cooperate with officers deployed along the route and at Jacaranda Grounds.

Mohamud urged participants to follow instructions from security personnel, seek guidance where necessary and maintain communication with officers on the ground.

He said the police deployment was meant to facilitate the lawful exercise of constitutional rights while ensuring the safety of participants, residents and other members of the public.

The planned rally comes amid heightened political activity by ODM, with the party expected to bring together its supporters and leaders in Nairobi for the gathering.