IG Kanja approves promotion of 1,948 police officers after court ruling

A total of 1,948 police officers are set to take up higher ranks after Inspector General Douglas Kanja approved their promotions following a Court of Appeal ruling that paved the way for their advancement.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the decision followed the outcome of Civil Appeal Nos. E971 and E957 of 2025, clearing the way for the officers whose promotions had been pending despite meeting the required qualifications.

According to the service, all the affected officers had completed the prescribed promotional courses and satisfied the conditions necessary to qualify for advancement.

The NPS congratulated the officers on their new ranks and wished them success as they assume their additional responsibilities.

Kanja urged the officers to demonstrate professionalism, integrity and diligence in their work, stressing that promotion comes with higher expectations and a greater responsibility to the public.

He also called on them to perform their duties fairly, remain accountable and ensure their actions are guided by the rule of law.

The service said the promotions were expected to improve operational efficiency and strengthen its ability to deliver services to the public.

The move forms part of the NPS's ongoing reforms and its broader strategy to improve the effectiveness of policing across the country.

The service reiterated its commitment to protecting and serving the public, saying it remained focused on developing a professional, efficient and responsive police force.

It added that its approach to policing would continue to prioritise the needs of the public while promoting accountability and ensuring officers carry out their duties responsibly.

The newly promoted officers are expected to reflect these standards as they settle into their new positions, with the service emphasising professionalism and public service as key expectations at every rank.