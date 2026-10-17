Two officers injured as police probe Kitale incident

Two police officers were injured and two government vehicles damaged in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, prompting a police probe into an incident linked to alleged violations of the Public Order Act by some politicians.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the incident occurred on Friday, October 16, 2026, and warned that anyone found responsible would face legal action regardless of their political connections or position.

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said preliminary reports suggested that those involved had engaged in conduct that threatened public order and undermined the rule of law.

“Two law enforcement officers sustained injuries, and two government vehicles were damaged,” Nyaga said.

He condemned the incident, saying such actions were unacceptable in a democratic society governed by the Constitution and the rule of law.

Nyaga confirmed that investigations had begun to establish what happened and determine who was responsible.

“Investigations have commenced to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Upon their conclusion, appropriate action will be taken against any person found culpable, in accordance with the law,” he said.

The police statement did not identify the politicians allegedly involved or explain how the officers sustained their injuries. It also did not provide details on how the two government vehicles were damaged.

Following the incident, the NPS called on political leaders, their supporters and other stakeholders to exercise restraint, maintain peace and respect the law during public engagements.

Nyaga said political activities should not endanger members of the public or interfere with lawful gatherings.

The service warned that it would take action against anyone found violating the Public Order Act, engaging in violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings.

It stressed that the law would apply equally to all individuals, regardless of their political affiliation, social status or position in public office.

“No person, regardless of social status, political affiliation or public office, is above the law,” Nyaga said.

The statement comes amid increased political activity in Trans Nzoia County, where politicians and their supporters have been holding public engagements.

The NPS cautioned that activities threatening public order could put both civilians and law enforcement officers at risk, urging political leaders to ensure their meetings and other engagements remain peaceful and within the law.

Nyaga said the service remained committed to carrying out its duties independently and without political interference.

“The National Police Service remains apolitical, impartial and dedicated to fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” he said.

He added that the service would continue protecting the public while maintaining professionalism and integrity in its operations.