NCIC summons Governor Lenku, MP Iraya over alleged ethnic incitement
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has directed both Lenku and Iraya to personally appear before its investigative team on September 17, 2026.
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has directed both Lenku and Iraya to personally appear before its investigative team on September 17, 2026.
NCIC chairperson said church leaders should be bold enough to confront political leaders who misuse worship platforms, insisting that remaining silent should not be taken as acceptance of harmful messages.
The commission said the matter is being handled under Sections 27, 29 and 63C as read with Section 63E of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
The Speaker said long-term peace can only be achieved by investing in civic education that shapes attitudes and encourages citizens to embrace one another regardless of their backgrounds.