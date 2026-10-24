Duale warns cartels against cashing in on Ebola outbreak

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned that the Ebola outbreak must not become another opportunity for individuals to enrich themselves at the expense of taxpayers, saying the government has tightened controls to prevent the misuse of public money during the health emergency.

Duale said his ministry was determined to stop businesspeople and public officials from exploiting the crisis for personal gain, drawing lessons from the coronavirus pandemic, when individuals dubbed “Covid billionaires” were believed to have siphoned money from government coffers.

He issued the warning while commissioning a new maternity wing at Uruku Health Centre in Meru County, where he stressed that resources intended to protect lives must not be diverted through corruption or fraudulent dealings.

The CS said his ministry had strengthened oversight measures to ensure public funds are properly managed and that those seeking to benefit unfairly from the outbreak do not take advantage of the country's response efforts.

Duale pointed to the alleged theft of public resources during the Covid-19 pandemic as a reminder of the risks that arise when emergency spending is not adequately protected.

He also made a personal appeal against corruption, revealing that his mother died of Covid-19. He said the loss had reinforced his determination to prevent dishonest businesspeople and public servants from taking advantage of public health emergencies.

According to Duale, it was unacceptable for anyone to seek profits while the lives of vulnerable people were at risk. He said the strengthened controls were intended to safeguard public resources and ensure they served the needs for which they were allocated.

His warning placed the protection of public funds at the centre of the government's response to the Ebola crisis, with the CS insisting that emergency situations should not be turned into opportunities for financial exploitation.

Duale rallies Meru behind Kindiki

Away from the health sector, Duale used the visit to defend Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, urging residents of Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties to stand up for him and reject any attempt to undermine his position in the country's leadership.

Duale spoke warmly of Kindiki, saying their working relationship stretched back to his time as a senator and later as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

“There is no decent human being and leader than Kindiki. I have worked closely with him since he was a senator and deputy speaker, and so I can confidently say I know him,” the CS said.

He challenged residents of the three counties to recognise Kindiki's position in government and warned that allowing him to be disrespected would carry political consequences.

“We will stand with President William Ruto and Kindiki. But you people of Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu, history will judge you if you allow your son to be looked down upon.”

To drive home his message, Duale invoked a local proverb about the value of protecting what one already has instead of risking it for uncertain rewards.

He compared the region's position in government to having a bird in hand, warning that pursuing opposition political interests could mean losing an existing advantage in the hope of securing something better elsewhere.

His remarks were directed at residents he urged to remain committed to the current political leadership rather than abandon a position he portrayed as beneficial to the region.

Duale also backed the continuation of the political partnership between President William Ruto and Kindiki, saying their joint leadership was important for economic prosperity, security and progress towards universal health coverage.

He argued that maintaining the partnership would help provide consistency in government policies and sustain development programmes, particularly investments in health facilities and efforts to strengthen national security.

The CS made the remarks in Meru County during the commissioning of the new maternity wing at Uruku Health Centre, a facility built in partnership with the Safaricom M-Pesa Foundation.

The event brought together his messages on accountability in the health sector and political loyalty, as he called for the protection of public resources while urging residents of the eastern region to support the President and his deputy.