SHA extends health facilities’ HMIS transition deadline to November 30, 2026

The Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Digital Health Agency (DHA) have extended the deadline for healthcare providers to migrate from the SHA Provider Portal to approved Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) by one month, giving facilities until November 30, 2026, to complete the transition.

In a joint notice dated October 30, 2026, the two agencies said the extension followed requests from healthcare providers and was informed by progress made in the migration process over the past month.

The additional time is intended to allow facilities that have not completed the transition to finalise the migration and ensure a smooth shift to the new digital healthcare management systems.

“The additional month gives facilities that have not yet completed the transition enough time to finalise the migration process and ensure a smooth transition,” the notice stated.

SHA and DHA said they had recorded significant progress across different categories of healthcare facilities, with public Level 2–4 facilities achieving a 100 per cent transition rate.

According to the notice, all 6,427 public Level 2–4 facilities have successfully migrated to HMIS, while 22 of the 28 public Level 5 facilities have completed the process, representing 79 per cent progress.

Faith-Based Organisation (FBO) facilities have recorded a 37 per cent transition rate, with 190 of 518 facilities successfully migrating to the approved systems.

The agencies also reported that 371 private facilities had successfully transitioned, although they did not provide the total number of private facilities targeted.

The agencies commended healthcare providers for their cooperation and commitment, describing the progress as an important milestone in Kenya’s digital health transformation agenda.

“These achievements mark an important milestone in the country’s digital health transformation agenda and demonstrate healthcare providers’ collective commitment to a more integrated, efficient, accountable, and reliable digital healthcare ecosystem,” the notice stated.

Despite the extension, SHA and DHA warned that access to the SHA Provider Portal would be deactivated effective November 30, 2026, urging facilities that have yet to migrate to expedite the process.

They cautioned that failure to transition within the stipulated timeframe could disrupt service verification, pre-authorisation and the submission and processing of claims.

“Healthcare providers are advised to treat this as the final transition deadline and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance,” the agencies said.

The DHA has pledged continued technical support to facilities still undertaking the migration to approved HMIS platforms.

The assistance includes system onboarding and integration, troubleshooting technical challenges, user guidance and capacity building, and coordination with HMIS vendors to resolve outstanding implementation issues.

Facilities requiring assistance have been directed to contact the agency through [email protected] or its toll-free support line, 147.

The agencies have also assured healthcare providers that claims already submitted through the SHA Provider Portal will continue to be processed in accordance with applicable requirements.

SHA and DHA said they remained committed to working with healthcare providers to safeguard continuity of services for beneficiaries during the transition.

“Together, we are advancing the digital transformation of Kenya’s healthcare system towards more efficient, transparent, integrated, and accessible healthcare services for all,” the joint notice stated.

The notice was signed by SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi and DHA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Antony Lenaiyara.