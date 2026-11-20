The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 30-year prison sentence for a 27-year-old man convicted of defiling an 80-year-old woman in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

Blessing Njoroge was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape and an additional eight years for burglary following his conviction by Senior Principal Magistrate Wangeci Ngumi at Kamwangi Law Courts.

The offences were committed on the night of April 28, 2026, when Njoroge allegedly broke into the elderly woman's house, sexually assaulted her, and stole an opportunity to escape through an opening he had made in the wooden structure.

According to the ODPP statement on Friday, the court heard that the accused entered the home of the victim, identified as MNC, before raping her. He also ate food belonging to the complainant before leaving through the entrance he had created.

The prosecution described how the accused, who was a neighbour of the elderly woman, disappeared after committing the offences, prompting a search that lasted five months.

“ The accused person broke into the house of the victim, MNC, a lady aged 80 years, raped her, ate the food of the complainant, and proceeded to leave through the entrance he had made in her wooden house,” the ODPP stated.

Following the incident, Njoroge went into hiding, prompting efforts by the victim's family and police officers to track him down.

The search took investigators across several locations, including Nakuru, Naivasha and Subukia, before they eventually arrested him in Kimende, Lari Sub-county, Kiambu County.

The ODPP said the arrest followed concerted efforts by the family and police, ending a five-month search for the suspect.

The prosecution presented forensic evidence linking Njoroge to the crime, with DNA samples collected from him matching samples obtained from the victim.

Investigators also established that the accused had left his clothing at the scene, providing further evidence placing him at the victim's house when the offences were committed.

The prosecution team, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Wamuyu Ngugi and Prosecutor Sharon Kapei, presented five witnesses during the trial.

The forensic findings and witness testimonies formed part of the evidence presented before the court, which ultimately found Njoroge guilty of rape and burglary.

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Ngumi described the attack as a heinous and beastly act, noting that it had been committed against a vulnerable member of society.

The court handed Njoroge 30 years in prison for rape and a further eight years for burglary.

Njoroge will serve the sentences imposed by the court for the two offences.