The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a life sentence for a 32-year-old man convicted of defiling his nine-year-old stepdaughter and infecting her with HIV in Langas Estate, Kapseret Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

The man was sentenced on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after Senior Principal Magistrate P. Areri found him guilty of defilement contrary to Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2), of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred when the victim's mother had left their home to fetch water from a pond, leaving the minor asleep on a chair in the sitting room.

The court heard that the accused took advantage of the mother's absence to sexually abuse the child.

In a statement on Friday, the ODPP detailed the circumstances of the offence in a statement, explaining how the man approached the minor while she was sleeping before taking her to his bedroom.

"The court heard that the accused found the minor sleeping on a chair in the sitting room while his wife had gone to fetch water from a pond. He woke the child, held her by the hand and instructed her to join him on his bed, where he defiled her."

The prosecution presented five witnesses during the trial, including the minor, whose testimony formed part of the evidence considered by the court.

Prosecution Counsel N. Muhanda led the case on behalf of the ODPP, presenting evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the offence and the accused's involvement.

In its judgment, the court considered the child's testimony alongside medical evidence that corroborated her account of the sexual abuse.

A separate medical report presented during the proceedings indicated that the accused was HIV positive, a finding that further highlighted the circumstances of the case.

The court subsequently convicted the accused under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code before sentencing him to life imprisonment.

The medical findings played an important role in the prosecution's case, with the court considering the evidence alongside the minor's account of what had happened.

The medical report established that the accused was HIV positive, while other medical evidence presented during the trial corroborated the child's testimony regarding the defilement.

The prosecution relied on the combined evidence of the five witnesses to demonstrate the circumstances of the offence and support the charges against the accused.

The minor's testimony was particularly significant in the proceedings, with the magistrate considering her account alongside the medical findings before reaching the verdict.

The case was prosecuted by N. Muhanda, who presented the witnesses and evidence that ultimately led to the man's conviction.

The accused was convicted of defilement under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2), of the Sexual Offences Act, which provides for life imprisonment where the victim is below 11 years of age.

The court imposed the sentence on November 19, 2026, following the conclusion of the trial.

The ODPP announced the outcome, describing the case as a successful prosecution involving the sexual abuse of a minor by a person entrusted with her care within the family.

The conviction adds to cases involving sexual offences against children being prosecuted under the Sexual Offences Act, which provides for stringent penalties depending on the age of the victim and the circumstances of the offence.

The law classifies defilement of a child below the age of 11 as a serious offence punishable by life imprisonment upon conviction.

In this case, the court relied on the victim's testimony and supporting medical evidence before finding the accused guilty.

The sentence brings the criminal proceedings to a conclusion at the trial court level, with the 32-year-old man set to serve life imprisonment following his conviction.