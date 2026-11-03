DPP charges two more in Sh1.5bn fraud as Court remands woman

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged two additional suspects in a Sh1.5 billion fraud case involving the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovation and Technology (PROFIT), with one of the accused being denied bail over concerns that she could abscond.

Jackline Kagai Saisi, a director of Jarods Agency Limited, and Fredrick Nyadhe Obindah, a director of Laudrups Kenya Limited, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, November 3, for plea taking.

Both suspects denied the charges brought against them in connection with the alleged fraudulent disbursement and acquisition of public funds.

Saisi and her company face one count of unlawful acquisition of public property. Obindah and his company face three counts, including unlawful acquisition of public property, acquisition of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Susan Keli, did not oppose Obindah's release on bail but urged the court to consider the nature and seriousness of the alleged offences when determining the terms.

The court granted him a bond of Sh3 million with a surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh1.2 million.

Obindah was also directed to surrender his passport, attend court physically unless otherwise directed, and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

However, the prosecution opposed Saisi's release on bail, arguing that she was likely to abscond and could evade the court process.

The court was told that after directions were issued for her to be charged, efforts to trace her at her known address in Embakasi, Nairobi, were unsuccessful.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had also issued a public notice requiring Saisi to present herself for processing, but she failed to comply, according to the prosecution.

Her failure to appear prompted the issuance of a warrant of arrest, with the prosecution telling the court that considerable efforts had been made to secure her appearance.

The state further raised concerns over her alleged change of residence from Embakasi to Buruburu estate in Nairobi, arguing that the circumstances raised the possibility of her evading court proceedings.

The court denied Saisi bail and ordered that she remain in custody pending the filing and consideration of a pre-bail report.

The case stems from EACC investigations into the alleged fraudulent disbursement of Sh1,569,582,338.20 from the National Treasury Development Account to the PROFIT programme.

The programme, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and implemented through the National Treasury, was designed to improve small-scale farmers' access to affordable financing. It operated between the 2013/2014 and 2023/2024 financial years.

According to the EACC, the funds were subsequently channelled to 23 private entities, comprising 15 business names and eight companies, for goods and services that investigators say were never supplied or rendered.

Investigators also alleged that programme officials used false and forged documents to account for the money and irregularly opened a Kenya Commercial Bank account in the programme's name.

The account allegedly received Sh175.3 million, which investigators said was subsequently used to launder and embezzle public funds, with a substantial portion withdrawn in cash. The commission also reported financial links between programme officials and some of the private entities that received payments.

The DPP approved prosecution following a review of an inquiry file submitted by the EACC. The proposed charges included abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, acquisition of proceeds of crime, money laundering and uttering false documents.

Nine suspects were initially arraigned in August 2026, including the programme coordinator and two National Treasury officials. Subsequent court appearances brought additional individuals and business proprietors into the proceedings.

The allegations involve public funds intended to support rural financial inclusion and small-scale farmers, with investigators examining payments to businesses for services that were allegedly not delivered.

The latest arraignment adds Saisi and Obindah to the list of accused persons facing charges linked to the programme.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on November 11, 2026, for further directions.