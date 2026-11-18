The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a life sentence against a man in his 30s convicted of defiling a 12-year-old girl in Tana River County.

Bakari Dhadho Salim was sentenced by Senior Principal Magistrate Edward K. Too after being found guilty of defilement under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The offence was committed between June 18 and June 26, 2026, at Mikinduni Village in Tana River Sub-County.

According to evidence presented in court, Salim, who was a neighbour to the victim, lured the minor to a farm located across a river, where he sexually assaulted her.

The court heard that the convict tied the child's hands and legs before placing her on a sack and carrying her on his shoulders to the farm.

He subsequently subjected the minor to repeated sexual assaults over a period of one month, according to the prosecution's account.

The case was prosecuted by Alfred Michuki and Kevin Lusweti, who presented four witnesses to establish the charges against Salim.

The witnesses included the minor, her mother, a clinical officer and the investigating officer.

The clinical officer's testimony was supported by medical records, which were presented and admitted as evidence during the trial.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ODPP said the prosecution relied on medical documentation and consistent witness testimonies to demonstrate the accused person's involvement in the offence.

"Hon. Too found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence, including medical documentation and consistent witness testimonies, to establish the accused person's guilt beyond reasonable doubt," the ODPP stated.

The court subsequently rejected Salim's defence, describing it as a mere denial that did not undermine the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The magistrate found that the defence had failed to weaken or displace the prosecution's case, paving the way for the conviction.

Salim was convicted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code before being handed a life sentence.

The ODPP explained that the sentence followed the court's determination that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also informed Salim of his legal right to challenge both the conviction and the sentence through an appeal within 14 days.

The ruling marks the conclusion of the trial at the magistrate's court, although the convict retains the opportunity to appeal against the court's findings and punishment.

The Sexual Offences Act provides the legal framework for prosecuting sexual offences in Kenya, including defilement, with Section 8 outlining the penalties applicable to offenders based on the age of the victim.

Under Section 8(2), defilement involving a child aged between 12 and 15 years attracts a prescribed minimum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment.

The conviction and life sentence in the Tana River case followed the court's assessment of the evidence presented by the prosecution, including the medical records and testimonies of the four witnesses.

The ODPP's announcement highlighted the role of witness testimony and medical evidence in securing the conviction.