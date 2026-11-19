Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 100-year prison sentence against a 26-year-old man convicted of robbery with violence after stealing an AK-47 rifle from a police station and subsequently using it to commit violent crimes in Kirinyaga County.

The sentence was handed down by the Kerugoya Magistrate’s Court following a prosecution that linked the accused to a February 2024 robbery at a petrol station in Kagumo Township, Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

In a statement by the ODPP on Thursday, the accused was armed with the stolen AK-47 rifle when he attacked a petrol station attendant and stole a mobile phone valued at Sh2,200 and Sh31,430 in cash.

The prosecution was led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Bernard Ngetich, with Principal Prosecution Counsel Charles Mwangi and Prosecution Counsel Onkundi Arati presenting the case.

During the trial, the complainant told the court that she had seen the accused outside the petrol station shortly before the robbery. She testified that he subsequently broke a window and pointed a firearm through it.

Fearing for her life, the attendant escaped through the back door and sought refuge in a nearby coffee farm.

The prosecution also presented evidence connecting the accused to the firearm. Police officers told the court that he led investigators to a concealed hole where they recovered an AK-47 rifle, its magazine and 18 rounds of ammunition.

A firearms examiner subsequently analysed the weapon and confirmed that cartridges recovered from the petrol station robbery scene had been fired from the recovered rifle.

The ballistic evidence strengthened the prosecution's case by establishing a direct connection between the firearm recovered from the accused and the weapon used during the robbery.

The case traces back to February 2, 2024, when an AK-47 rifle was reported missing from Kabonge Police Station in Kirinyaga County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the firearm was stolen after the cell sentry and report office attendant allegedly left their designated posts, leaving the weapons unattended at the station's reception area.

On February 12, 2024, detectives recovered the AK-47 rifle and 18 rounds of ammunition buried in a shallow hole outside a suspect's house in Ndia following an intelligence-led operation.

The DCI also reported that a G3 rifle had been stolen alongside the AK-47, although it had not been recovered at the time of the announcement. Two police officers were subsequently investigated over the disappearance of the firearms.

The recovery raised concerns about the security of government-issued firearms and the potential use of stolen weapons in criminal activities.

During the trial, prosecutors urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, arguing that the theft of a police firearm and its subsequent use in violent crimes posed a serious threat to public safety.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Charles Mwangi and Prosecution Counsel Onkundi Arati told the court that the circumstances surrounding the offence warranted a severe punishment.

The court ultimately found that the prosecution had established the accused's involvement in the robbery beyond reasonable doubt.

He was consequently convicted of robbery with violence and sentenced to 100 years in prison.

The ODPP noted that the sentence came after the accused had previously received a 40-year prison term for a similar offence committed within the same jurisdiction.

The latest sentence adds to the prison term he had already received, although the prosecution's statement did not specify whether the sentences would run concurrently or consecutively.

Robbery with violence is among the serious criminal offences under Kenya's Penal Code. Section 296(2) provides for aggravated robbery where an offender is armed with a dangerous or offensive weapon, acts alongside other people or uses personal violence during the commission of a robbery.

The law has traditionally prescribed the death penalty for the offence, although Kenyan courts have considered alternative sentences following judicial developments on mandatory sentencing.

The ODPP said the conviction demonstrated the importance of witness testimony, forensic examination and coordinated investigations in securing successful prosecutions.

The prosecution was conducted under the leadership of Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Bernard Ngetich, who oversaw the case that linked the accused to the firearm and the petrol station robbery.