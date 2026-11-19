The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 25-year prison sentence against a woman who killed her sister using a metal rod in Gatei area, Kieni East Sub-County, Nyeri County.

Nancy Wambui Muchene was sentenced after Justice A.K. Ndungu of the High Court in Nanyuki found her guilty of murdering Esther Nyaguthii Kago in an incident that occurred on January 2, 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the ODPP said the conviction was secured under Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The court heard that Esther was doing laundry when Muchene attacked her, repeatedly hitting her with a metal rod.

A prosecution witness, Agnes Kirigo Wagura, testified that she was at a nearby house when she heard screams coming from the compound at around 11 am.

Upon rushing outside, she found Esther lying on the ground as another woman repeatedly struck her with a metal rod.

According to court records, the attacker subsequently approached Wagura, forcing her to flee and seek assistance from people working at a nearby quarry.

She later returned with neighbours, who found Esther lying on the ground. The Assistant Chief was contacted, but the victim had sustained fatal injuries.

The witness was also injured after falling while fleeing from the attacker.

"Upon noticing the witness, the accused advanced towards her while still armed with the weapon, forcing her to flee and seek assistance from neighbours," the ODPP stated.

Investigations subsequently led police to Muchene, who was arrested in Kiambu on January 6, 2022, after detectives traced her to her husband's residence.

Police had earlier recovered the suspected murder weapon hidden beneath a seat in the bedroom she occupied at her mother's home.

The prosecution presented forensic evidence linking the metal rod to the deceased through DNA profiling conducted by the Government Chemist.

A government analyst testified that blood stains recovered from the weapon matched the blood sample obtained from Esther during a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem, conducted on January 7, 2022, established that Esther died from severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. The examination revealed multiple skull fractures and extensive internal bleeding.

During the trial, Muchene disputed her ability to recall the events surrounding the killing, telling the court that she had experienced mental health problems and had previously been taken to hospital.

Her defence argued that she suffered from severe depression and could not be held criminally responsible because of her mental condition.

However, Justice Ndungu rejected the argument, finding that the defence had not presented medical evidence demonstrating that Muchene was legally insane when the offence occurred.

The judge also considered the recovery and concealment of the weapon, her departure from the scene and her subsequent arrest in Kiambu as evidence relevant to establishing her criminal responsibility.

The court found that the prosecution had proved the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Esther Kimani and Prosecution Counsel Clinton Muntui, whose evidence secured the conviction.

Justice Ndungu subsequently sentenced Muchene to 25 years' imprisonment, bringing the murder proceedings arising from the January 2022 killing to a conclusion.