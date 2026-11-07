Kenya’s Counties Ranked by Forest Cover Density
New data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), ranking counties by the proportion of their land covered by forests, places Elgeyo Marakwet in second position, followed by other counties
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Nyeri County has topped the national rankings for forest cover relative to county size, with trees covering 45.76 per cent of its total land area..
New data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), ranking counties by the proportion of their land covered by forests, places Elgeyo Marakwet in second position, followed by other counties in the latest national listing.
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