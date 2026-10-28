Kindiki vows to honour Kibaki’s legacy through development in Othaya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pledged to honour the legacy of former President Mwai Kibaki by ensuring the completion of development projects in Othaya, Nyeri County, saying the government remains committed to advancing the late leader’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Kenya.

Kindiki said the government was pursuing an inclusive transformation agenda that reflected Kibaki’s aspirations for the country, adding that development should take precedence over divisive politics.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Othaya Constituency, where Kibaki was born and raised.

“President Kibaki had a vision, and that vision is what we are following and honouring today. He did a lot of great work for Kenya. Therefore, we must honour his wishes and implement everything he envisioned for the good of Kenya, including the people of Othaya, where he was raised,” Kindiki said.

During the visit, Kindiki inspected several projects, including the Karima-Kabutu Irrigation Project, the Othaya Modern Market, the affordable housing programme and the Mwai Kibaki Othaya Stadium.

The Karima-Kabutu Irrigation Project, valued at Sh435 million, is expected to benefit 1,688 households, while the Othaya Modern Market is being constructed at a cost of Sh324 million.

He also assessed progress at the Othaya Affordable Housing Project, which comprises 320 housing units and is valued at Sh820 million, alongside the Mwai Kibaki Othaya Stadium, whose construction is estimated to cost Sh55 million.

The Deputy President further inspected the upgrading of Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital, a Sh500 million project aimed at improving healthcare services in the region.

Kindiki pledged that the government would provide the necessary funding and closely monitor implementation to ensure the projects are completed without unnecessary delays.

“We will make sure we complete all these projects because of the respect we have for late President Mwai Kibaki,” he said.

He noted that President William Ruto had directed the accelerated upgrading of the hospital to a Level Six facility to expand its capacity to handle complex medical conditions and serve patients from across the country.

“The hospital did not have adequate medical equipment, but we have now brought in modern diagnostic equipment, including CT scans and MRI machines. As a result, people are travelling from far away to receive treatment here,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said the projects would form part of the government's development record when it seeks another electoral mandate in the 2027 General Election.

“We will return here to seek votes with President Ruto, and we will defend our record through projects such as Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital, Othaya Stadium, Othaya Modern Market and water projects such as the one I have launched today,” he added.

Kindiki also challenged opposition leaders to explain their development record in Othaya instead of engaging in personal attacks against government officials.

“Our opponents should tell you what they did for Othaya when they held office. Which water projects did they bring? Which roads did they construct? Which markets and stadiums did they build before insulting other leaders,” he said.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Othaya MP Wambugu Wainaina, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Principal Secretary for EAC Affairs Caroline Karugu, who is also acting Principal Secretary for ASALs and Regional Development, and Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho.