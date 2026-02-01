Opposition returns to Othaya after Gachagua church attack
The renewed visit follows a meeting between opposition leaders and Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, where they sought assurances on security for their activities.
The renewed visit follows a meeting between opposition leaders and Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, where they sought assurances on security for their activities.
Gachagua alleged that more than 15 police officers, armed with AK-47 rifles and tear gas canisters, descended on the church, injuring congregants, including women and children.
This comes after the former Deputy President and clerics attending service at Witima ACK Church Othaya in Nyeri county on Sunday were forced to leave the church premises after chaos erupted, allegedly when individuals in plain clothes, suspected to be officers arrived at the church and started lobbing teargas.
His remarks come after former Deputy President and clerics attending service at Witima ACK Church Othaya in Nyeri county on Sunday were forced to leave the church premises after chaos erupted, allegedly when individuals in plain clothes, suspected to be officers arrived at the church and started lobbing teargas.
The Wiper leader said he was holding the Inspector General of Police and all those involved responsible for the safety of Gachagua, his team, and civilians who were said to be inside the church.
The outpouring of support highlighted the power of online communities and the impact of genuine storytelling. Without political backing or big campaigns, a 17-year-old had managed to unite people through empathy and shared humanity.