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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Othaya

I am safe! Gachagua speaks after church teargas incident
News

I am safe! Gachagua speaks after church teargas incident

This comes after the former Deputy President and clerics attending service at Witima ACK Church Othaya in Nyeri county on Sunday were forced to leave the church premises after chaos erupted, allegedly when individuals in plain clothes, suspected to be officers arrived at the church and started lobbing teargas.

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