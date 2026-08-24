Kenya's Vice Presidents Since Independence
From independence to today, they shaped Kenya’s political history
From independence to today, they shaped Kenya’s political history
Mudavadi served as Kenya’s Vice President from November 4, 2002, to January 3, 2003, making his time in the office the shortest of any Vice President in the country.
Wamalwa, who died on August 23, 2003, aged 58, served as Vice-President for only six months after being appointed to the position by then President-elect Mwai Kibaki in December 2002.
The National Assembly Speaker urged the former president to draw inspiration from Kenya’s past leaders who, after leaving office, stepped back from partisan politics and instead focused on unifying the country.
Ouko argued that the government focuses more on appearances than actual impact, describing high-profile projects as symbolic gestures rather than initiatives that improve citizens’ lives.
Judith Wanjiku, one of Kibaki’s children, has filed documents listing seven land parcels in Othaya and Nyeri worth a combined Sh50 million as the main assets of the former Head of State.