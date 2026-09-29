Kindiki warns delayed road contractors, orders faster completion of projects

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned road contractors delaying government projects that they risk being removed from construction sites if they fail to meet agreed timelines and standards.

Kindiki said the government would no longer tolerate contractors who delay projects despite receiving payment, noting that Kenyans were waiting to benefit from improved infrastructure.

“From now on, we have no business with road contractors who delay the work of the people of Kenya, yet they have been paid by the Government,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday while inspecting development projects in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, where he reviewed the progress of several road projects.

He said his responsibility was to ensure that government projects were completed on schedule and met the required standards.

“All the lazy contractors who are slowing down the work assigned to them will be kicked out. My work is to ensure the government’s projects are completed on time and meet required standards. There is no place for those playing around with the work assigned to them,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President inspected the ongoing tarmacking of the Mungetho-Thuthwa-Kathutho-Katiki Road before addressing residents at Thutwa Trading Centre.

Other roads under construction in the constituency include Muthua-Kiawarigi-Kabiruini, Karura-Kiawarigi and Kiamwangi-Kahuru to Gitemaini roads.

Kindiki said improved road infrastructure was important to the local agricultural economy, particularly dairy and coffee farming.

“This region is home to hardworking farmers. For a long period, this area has been left behind. Milk gets spoiled on the way; when it rains, milk trucks cannot pass, and the milk gets spoiled. These roads are therefore meant to improve dairy and coffee farming,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government had allocated Sh45 billion for the construction of 775 kilometres of roads across Nyeri County.

The allocation covers all six constituencies in the county, namely Mathira, Othaya, Mukurwe-ini, Kieni, Nyeri Town and Tetu.

Beyond road infrastructure, Kindiki said the government was implementing several other development projects in the county.

An additional Sh650 million has been allocated to expand electricity connections to 12,000 more households, while 13 modern markets are under construction.

The Marikiti Market in Karatina has already been completed, according to the Deputy President.

The government is also undertaking 10 affordable housing projects and six hostel projects in the county.

Kindiki said construction of Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri Town had resumed after the project stalled for more than 15 years. The facility is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The government has also allocated Sh1 billion to upgrade Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital in Othaya to a Level Six facility, with another Sh1 billion set aside to revamp Nyeri Level Five Hospital.

The Deputy President also used the tour to call for political unity among residents of the Mt Kenya region, urging leaders and their supporters to avoid violence and confrontations over political differences.

“Those of us who come from this region of Mount Kenya, let us maintain our unity. Let us not fight because of politics. Politics will come and go, but we will continue to be one community,” he said.

Kindiki urged politicians across the political divide to allow citizens to make their own political choices without intimidation or harassment.

“All politicians, across all political sides, should calm down. Do not incite citizens to stone someone's vehicle or harass someone simply because you disagree with them,” he said.

He urged leaders to focus their campaigns on policies and programmes and allow voters to determine their preferred leaders through democratic processes.

“Sell your politics, sell your policies, and let the other person sell theirs. Let the people decide who will win and lead us. Whoever loses should wait; God will help them another time,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina and several Members of the County Assembly.