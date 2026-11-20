The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 20-year prison sentence against a man convicted of defiling a 13-year-old girl in Busia County.

The accused was sentenced by the Busia Magistrate’s Court after Principal Magistrate J.D. Ochieng found him guilty of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act.

In a statement on November 19, the ODPP said the court had established that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt following a trial in which five witnesses testified against the accused.

The prosecution presented evidence showing that the minor was sexually assaulted at her grandmother’s home.

According to the ODPP, the complainant gave a detailed account of the incident during the proceedings, while medical evidence confirmed penetration.

Testimonies from the girl’s relatives and the investigating officer also provided additional evidence supporting the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution relied on the combined testimonies and medical findings to demonstrate that the offence had been committed and that the accused was responsible.

In his judgment, Magistrate Ochieng dismissed the accused’s defence, finding that it had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The court further observed that there was no plausible explanation for why the complainant and other witnesses would falsely implicate the accused.

The findings paved the way for the conviction and subsequent 20-year custodial sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Prosecution Counsel Lilian Nyaboke and Eric Mose, who presented oral and documentary evidence in support of the charges.

The sentence falls within the provisions of Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, which prescribes a minimum 20-year prison term for a person convicted of defiling a child aged between 12 and 15 years.

Section 8(1) defines defilement as an act that causes penetration of a child, while the subsequent subsections provide for different penalties depending on the age of the victim.

Under Section 8(2), a person convicted of defiling a child aged 11 years or younger faces life imprisonment.

For victims aged between 12 and 15 years, Section 8(3) provides for imprisonment of not less than 20 years. Meanwhile, Section 8(4) prescribes a minimum 15-year sentence for defilement involving a child aged between 16 and 18 years.

The law therefore places particular emphasis on the age of the victim when determining the applicable punishment following conviction.

The prosecution is required to establish the essential elements of defilement, including the age of the complainant, proof of penetration and identification of the perpetrator.

In this case, the court considered the complainant’s account, medical findings and testimonies from other witnesses before reaching its decision.

The ODPP said the successful prosecution demonstrated the importance of presenting oral and documentary evidence in establishing criminal cases involving sexual offences against children.

The latest conviction adds to the cases being prosecuted by the ODPP under the Sexual Offences Act, which provides the legal framework for addressing sexual offences and prescribing penalties for offenders.

The 20-year sentence brings the Busia case to a conclusion at the magistrate's court level, following the prosecution's successful presentation of evidence against the accused.