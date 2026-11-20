President William Ruto has stepped up his development pledges in Busia County, promising Sh5 million towards the construction of Nyakwaka School and committing to complete Mulwanda Market within four months.

Speaking during the launch of Mulwanda Market in Funyula on Friday, the President said he would ensure the facility was completed and operational, despite the project having remained unfinished since the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Ruto challenged residents to give him a specific deadline for completing the market, with the crowd settling on four months.

He said his administration would take responsibility for delivering the project, which had previously been launched without being completed.

"This market had its foundation stone laid by Mzee Kibaki, but it has still not been built. Do you want it constructed? And do you want it to become operational? Is that what you want? Do you want it built and functioning?" Ruto asked residents.

The President then asked the residents how much time they would give him to complete the project before settling on four months.

"I am someone who sets myself a test. So, how many months should you give me for this project? Four? Just four months? I will make sure the money is paid for its construction, and I will ensure the work is done. Is that right?" he added.

Ruto's commitment to complete Mulwanda Market comes as his administration continues to promote the construction and modernisation of markets as part of efforts to improve trading spaces for small-scale businesses.

Ruto also pledged to extend an ongoing road construction project to Mulwanda Market, saying the additional works would improve accessibility for residents and traders by connecting the facility to the existing road network.

The Head of State also turned his attention to education infrastructure after asking residents whether the area had a school that required government support.

Upon being informed about Nyakwaka School, he pledged Sh5 million towards its construction and urged the community to provide additional land for the proposed development.

President William Ruto interacts with residents of Funyula during the launch of Mulwanda Market in Funyula, Busia County, on November 20, 2026. — PCS

"Is there a school here? What is the name of the school? Nyakwaka. Since I have come here and I am your son, I must give you Sh5 million for your school. It should be built. You should also provide additional land for its construction," he said.

The pledge adds to Ruto's development commitments in Busia, where his ongoing regional engagements have included investments in education, roads, electricity connectivity and economic infrastructure.

He further urged residents to cooperate with his administration, saying the government would work with local communities to deliver the promised projects.

Ruto specifically addressed residents of Mulwanda, assuring them that he would return to the area in May or June to officially open the completed market.

"People of Mlwanda, I promise you that I will complete this market. I will return here in May or June to come and officially open it. I am very serious about this commitment."

The President thanked residents for welcoming him and urged them to continue supporting the government's development agenda.

His visit to Funyula formed part of an extensive Western Kenya tour covering Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

The tour, which began on Thursday, November 19, is being conducted through project launches, inspections and public engagements, with the government highlighting investments in roads, markets, education, healthcare and other infrastructure.

On the first day, Ruto visited Teso North in Busia, where he commissioned the Kakapel Iteso Cultural Centre and education facilities at Kapkemer Comprehensive Primary School. He also launched road and electricity connectivity projects before proceeding to Bungoma, where he launched additional road works and the construction of Bokoli Modern Market.

The Friday programme included engagements in Budalang'i and Funyula, where the President was scheduled to commission road infrastructure, inspect flood-control works and launch education and economic development projects.

The regional tour comes as political competition intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Western Kenya emerging as an important political battleground. Ruto's engagements have combined development announcements with appeals for political support as he seeks to strengthen his administration's foothold in the region.

The President is expected to continue visiting other parts of Western Kenya in subsequent phases of the tour, with further project launches and inspections planned across the four counties.