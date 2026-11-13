Kirinyaga child abuse cases raise alarm as teenage pregnancies hit 15%

Cases of child abuse and teenage pregnancies are raising fresh concern in Kirinyaga County, with authorities reporting 174 children affected by defilement and other forms of abuse and a teenage pregnancy rate of 15 per cent.

County Commissioner Shufaa Mwanjuma said the figures pointed to gaps in child protection, calling on parents to become more involved in their children's upbringing and work with local leaders and security agencies to prevent further cases.

Speaking on Thursday, November 12, 2026, during a Rapid Results Initiative meeting in Mjini, Kutus, Mwanjuma said parental neglect had contributed to some of the incidents, warning that children left without proper care and supervision were at greater risk.

She urged parents to take responsibility for knowing where their children spend time, the company they keep and the activities they engage in, saying guidance at home was essential in keeping them safe.

“A child left on their own is left to the world, and the world is not a good teacher,” she said.

Mwanjuma also expressed concern over the county's teenage pregnancy rate, which she put at 15 per cent, and called for joint efforts by families, community representatives and security officers to address the situation.

She linked some of the challenges facing young people to difficult family circumstances, including unstable homes, frequent disagreements between parents and limited emotional support.

According to the commissioner, such environments could leave children vulnerable to negative influences, including drug and alcohol abuse.

She encouraged parents to establish closer relationships with their children, listen to their concerns and understand the pressures they face instead of depending entirely on punishment whenever problems arise.

Mwanjuma also called on security agencies to treat child abuse reports seriously, ensure allegations are properly investigated and take those found responsible to court.

Kirinyaga County Police Commander Anderson Njagi called for renewed efforts to strengthen community policing and Nyumba Kumi initiatives, saying public participation was necessary to address insecurity, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Njagi said residents had an important role in helping security officers detect suspicious activities and respond to threats within their neighbourhoods.

“We depend on you, and that is why we came up with the concept of community policing,” he said.

He urged members of the public to make use of existing community structures to pass information to security agencies, noting that cooperation would improve efforts to prevent crime.

“Let us empower Nyumba Kumi and community policing structures so we can make progress,” he added.

The police commander also challenged young people to use their knowledge of technology to pursue productive activities and establish sources of income rather than become involved in criminal behaviour.

Kirinyaga AP Commander Gladys Koskei urged young people to consider business ventures and other forms of self-employment, saying they should not view formal jobs as their only opportunity to earn a living.

She encouraged them to identify available opportunities and use their abilities to build independent livelihoods.

“Jobs are many; it doesn’t mean you must have an office job or formal employment,” she said.

Koskei also appealed to residents to help security agencies identify individuals involved in the distribution and sale of illegal drugs, assuring informants that their identities would be kept confidential.

“Give us information on where these drugs are sold and who is selling them so we can act before they hit the market,” she said.

She further encouraged young people to remain hopeful despite difficulties in securing employment, urging them to make responsible choices and recognise the role their decisions would play in determining their future.