A suspect arrested by DCI detectives in Mowlem, Nairobi, has been linked to a gunpoint phone robbery in Ruaka, Kiambu County, during which a woman was robbed of her mobile phone at a salon before the assailant fired a shot while escaping.

The suspect, identified as Brian Mbugua Ndung’u, alias Mwarabu, was arrested on November 8, 2026, by Buruburu detectives in Mowlem, Nairobi, following investigations into the robbery.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), forensic analysis enabled detectives to identify the suspect and connect him to the incident in Ruaka.

The robbery occurred when the suspect allegedly approached a woman at a salon, snatched her mobile phone and fled after firing a round from a firearm.

The incident left the victim shaken as the gunman escaped from the scene.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 18, the DCI said detectives had been following investigative leads that eventually led them to the suspect.

During his arrest in Mowlem, officers recovered a Canik pistol fitted with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The recovery of the firearm has since become a key part of the investigation, with detectives seeking to establish whether it was used during the Ruaka robbery and whether it could be connected to other criminal incidents.

Following the arrest, detectives from Kihara Police Station sought a production order from the Kiambu Law Courts on November 10 to facilitate further investigations into the robbery.

The court subsequently granted investigators permission to detain the suspect for seven days on November 16 as they pursued additional leads.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on November 23, 2026, when he is expected to face charges of robbery with violence.

The DCI maintained that investigations were still ongoing, with detectives examining the suspect's possible involvement in other criminal activities.

Investigators are particularly pursuing leads to determine whether the recovered Canik pistol may have been used in other robberies and shooting incidents.

The agency did not disclose whether additional suspects had been identified or whether the firearm had already been forensically matched to the weapon used in the Ruaka incident.

The arrest comes as detectives continue investigations into armed robberies involving the use of firearms, which pose a serious threat to public safety.

The recovery of a loaded pistol during the operation has also raised questions about the possible circulation of illegal firearms and their use in street-level robberies.

The DCI appealed to members of the public to share information that could assist officers in identifying and apprehending suspects involved in criminal activities.

The agency provided its toll-free reporting line, 0800 722 203, and WhatsApp number, 0709 570 000, through which members of the public can anonymously report suspicious activities.

The suspect remains in custody under a court order as detectives complete investigations ahead of his expected appearance in court.