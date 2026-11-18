West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Fredrick Kaptui Plimo and Kodich Ward MCA Paul Loktari Ywapamoi are among nine people charged over the alleged embezzlement of Sh260 million from Eco Pillar Sacco.

The nine suspects appeared before the Kapenguria Law Courts on November 5, 2026, where they denied charges linked to alleged financial irregularities involving the Sacco.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects are accused of conspiring to manipulate financial records, transfer members' funds irregularly, facilitate unauthorised loan disbursements and fail to account for money entrusted to them in their official capacities.

The case arose after Eco Pillar Sacco lodged a formal complaint with DCI West Pokot, prompting investigations into alleged financial impropriety involving current and former officials.

Detectives from DCI West Pokot worked alongside officers from the Cyber Crime and Digital Forensics Unit, who conducted an examination of the Sacco's financial systems and digital records.

The forensic investigations reportedly uncovered evidence pointing to fraudulent transactions and the loss of Sh260,008,100.

Other suspects include former Sacco Chief Executive Officer Linus Lokira, former Finance Manager Leonard Pchakasan Domoita, former Accountant Nicholas Toroitich Arusha and former ICT Manager Andrew Poriot Lorena.

Susan Chesang, Florence Chemotwo and Francis Atodosia are also among those charged.

The court granted the accused bond terms ranging between Sh10 million and Sh11 million, with one surety, or alternative cash bail of between Sh5 million and Sh6 million.

The matter, registered as Kapenguria Law Courts Criminal Case No. E566 of 2026, will be mentioned on November 30, 2026, for pre-trial proceedings.