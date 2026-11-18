A four-year-old girl who was abducted while playing near her home in Malaa, Machakos County, has been rescued following an intelligence-led operation by detectives.



Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations report on Tuesday.

The girl, identified as Joy Love Wangare, was playing with other children in an open field when a woman wearing a hijab allegedly lured her away on the pretext of taking her to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate.

The woman assured the other children that they would return shortly.

Joy's mother raised the alarm after arriving to pick her up and learning that she had been taken away. She immediately reported the disappearance to police, prompting an investigation and search operation.

Detectives from Matungulu later arrested the first suspect, Doreen Gacheri Kimathi, alias Farhiya Gacheri Kimathi, in Tutua, Buuri West Sub-County, Meru County, following an intelligence lead.

Further investigations led detectives to Utawala, Nairobi County, where three other suspects were arrested near Quickmart Supermarket. They include Robinson Chitechi Akungwi, believed to be the alleged mastermind, Faith Roe Wambua, who was found with the child, and Patrick Ruara Gichura, who is suspected of transporting the woman and the girl.

Joy was found in fair condition and taken to Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination before being reunited with her parents.

Police said the four suspects remain in custody as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment.

"The operation culminated in the rescue of Joy, who was found in fair condition and immediately taken to Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination and assessment before being reunited with her parents."