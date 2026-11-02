Third suspect arrested over Sh1 million robbery on Shamakhokho–Serem road

Detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a woman who was robbed of Sh1 million along the Shamakhokho–Serem road on October 19, 2026.

In a statement by the DCI on Monday, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Sammy Angwegwe, was arrested in the Esirulo area of Emuhaya following an intelligence-led operation involving detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Embali Police Station and DCI Hamisi.

His arrest comes after two other suspects, identified as Charles Alure Kutai, 54, and Hillary Akurumana, 34, were apprehended in Mudete, Sabatia Sub-County, in an earlier operation.

The robbery occurred shortly after the victim and a friend withdrew the money from Co-operative Bank's Mbale branch.

The cash, which was intended for the purchase of building materials, was packed in a shopping bag as the two women began their journey to Chemobo Village in Nandi County.

They had boarded a matatu and later hired a motorcycle at Shamakhokho stage when their journey was interrupted near Erusui Girls Secondary School.

A white Toyota Probox blocked their way before four men emerged from the vehicle, two of them armed with pistols.

The gang reportedly made away with the shopping bag containing the money and another bag carrying the victim's National Identity Card, bank ATM card and an Itel mobile phone before fleeing towards Serem Town.

A search of Kutai's residence following his arrest recovered several items suspected to be linked to criminal activities, including 10 assorted mobile phones, Safaricom and Airtel SIM cards, a handcuff, a penknife, a screwdriver and cut-out vehicle registration plates.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspects were being held pending processing and arraignment as detectives pursued further leads.

The three are also suspected of involvement in other robberies reported in the region, with investigations ongoing to establish the extent of their alleged activities and apprehend other accomplices.