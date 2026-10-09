Four killed, 16 injured as lorry rams vehicles, pedestrians in Meru

Four people were killed and 16 others injured on Thursday night after a lorry loaded with compost manure lost control on a steep slope along the Meru-Nkubu Road, crashing into vehicles, pedestrians and boda boda riders in the Riverland area.

The crash occurred at around 9pm as the lorry, registration number KDC 187M, descended towards Nkubu. Police suspect brake failure, coupled with rainy weather and poor visibility, contributed to the accident.

According to a police report, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Sammy Kariora, lost control of the vehicle after its brakes reportedly failed.

The lorry first struck a stationary Toyota matatu before hitting pedestrians and motorcycle riders by the roadside. It then rammed into a Toyota Sienta, pushing the vehicle into another Sienta before overturning and coming to rest on its left side.

Four people died in the crash, while 16 others sustained injuries and were taken to Meru Level 5 Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Kassim Kimathi, 29, Elias Makarina, Brian Muthuri and an adult woman whose identity had not been established by the time of the report.

The bodies were moved to the hospital mortuary, where they were awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Traffic officers and the Imenti North Sub-County Police Commander arrived at the scene and coordinated rescue efforts as the injured victims were taken to hospital.

Rain and poor visibility at crash scene

Police said the accident happened during rainy weather, with darkness and poor visibility making conditions difficult for motorists and other road users.

Although the road was tarmacked and had markings, officers described the surface as slippery at the time of the crash.

Two motorcycles, registration numbers KMEE 693A and KMGB 491M, were among the vehicles extensively damaged in the incident.

The vehicles and motorcycles involved were towed to the police station yard for inspection as investigations continued.

Police said the scene had been documented and that a further report on the condition of the injured victims would be provided.

The crash adds to a series of deadly road accidents reported in different parts of the country in recent days, raising fresh concerns over the safety of motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

Other fatal crashes reported

On Wednesday, two people died after a lorry reportedly carrying hawkers plunged into River Kuja along the Masara-Sori road in Migori County.

The Meru accident also follows a deadly multi-vehicle crash at Salama in Makueni County, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, in which 17 people were killed.

The incidents have added to the recent toll of road deaths involving heavy vehicles and multiple road users.