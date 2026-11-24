The Judiciary has warned of a major funding squeeze ahead of the 2027 General Election, seeking an extra Sh20.35 billion to strengthen its ability to handle election petitions, fill vacant positions, expand court operations and improve access to justice.

The institution wants Sh50.76 billion in the 2027/2028 financial year, but the proposed budget ceiling of Sh30.41 billion leaves it facing a substantial deficit at a time when preparations for the August 2027 elections are expected to increase pressure on the courts.

Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya presented the funding proposal before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday, November 24, outlining the financial requirements of the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Among the priorities outlined in the request are preparations for election-related cases, the opening of additional courts, recruitment of judges, judicial officers and support staff, clearing pending cases, upgrading court technology and improving infrastructure.

The funding appeal comes against the backdrop of persistent financial challenges that have limited the Judiciary's ability to respond to increasing demands for its services.

In its State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) for the 2025/2026 financial year, the institution acknowledged that although its budget had grown to Sh27.15 billion, the allocation was still insufficient to meet its needs.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the resources available had not kept pace with the institution's expanding responsibilities, leaving critical areas underfunded.

"Nonetheless, the allocation remained below the resources required to meet our growing infrastructure, staffing, technological and operational needs, leaving an estimated funding gap of Sh12.95 billion," Koome said.

Koome noted that reliable and adequate financing was essential for the Judiciary to fulfil its constitutional mandate, adding that timely justice depended on having sufficient personnel, facilities and technological systems.

The report further exposed a substantial staffing deficit, with the Judiciary employing 8,017 people by June 30, 2026, compared with an approved workforce of 12,079.

The shortage has affected several categories of personnel, including judges, magistrates, registrars and legal researchers, limiting the institution's ability to meet its service demands.

Koome said the Judiciary would continue pursuing discussions with Parliament, the Executive and other stakeholders to secure sustainable funding in line with the Constitution's provisions on institutional and financial independence.

"The Judiciary will therefore continue engaging Parliament, the Executive and other stakeholders on sustainable financing consistent with the institutional and financial independence contemplated by the Constitution," Koome said.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu also called on Parliament to give the SOJAR report proper consideration, arguing that its findings could guide reforms and improve accountability within the justice system.

She urged lawmakers in both Houses to debate and adopt the report, saying this would help the public assess the Judiciary's performance while giving Parliament a clearer understanding of the sector's financial requirements.

"This would not only be an important avenue for opening the Judiciary’s performance to public scrutiny, but will enhance understanding of justice sector needs when allocating scarce resources across various national priorities," she said.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Commission has separately requested Sh1.833 billion for the coming financial year, against an indicative allocation of Sh1.037 billion, creating a funding gap of Sh796 million.

The commission plans to channel the additional resources towards recruiting judicial personnel, improving the handling of complaints, conducting continuous judicial education and operationalising tribunals.

Other planned activities include providing seed funding for its medical scheme, strengthening judicial training and implementing its organisational structure.

However, MPs questioned whether the Judiciary was making sufficient use of the resources already allocated to it, cautioning that poor expenditure performance could undermine its case for additional funding.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, pointed to the institution's development budget absorption, which stood at 47 per cent in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Lawmakers said the Judiciary needed to demonstrate a stronger link between the money it receives, actual expenditure and improvements in service delivery.

Murugara acknowledged that election preparedness would require investment in training and building the capacity of judicial officers and other personnel to deal with disputes arising from the 2027 elections.

However, he challenged the institution to improve its spending record to protect its budget from possible reductions.

"We have heard you speak about capacity building of your team and to enhance your preparedness to handle likely electoral disputes and other matters related to the upcoming General Election, and all these things require resources," Murugara said.

"It is important that you ringfence your allocation by demonstrating enhanced budgetary absorption so that you also avoid likely budget cuts."

The funding debate comes as the Judiciary prepares for an increase in legal disputes during the election period, when petitions must be heard and determined within strict constitutional deadlines without disrupting the handling of ordinary cases.

The institution says additional resources will be needed to strengthen court registries, address personnel shortages and facilitate the deployment of judges across the country to hear election petitions.

The Judiciary has already received an additional Sh994 million in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement for the next financial year, intended to strengthen the administration of justice and support preparations for the expected increase in electoral cases.