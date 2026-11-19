The Judiciary recorded an overall performance score of 88.12 per cent in the latest institutional evaluation, marking a decline from the previous two financial years and raising questions about its ability to sustain improvements across courts and administrative units.

The State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report 2025/2026 shows that the evaluation, conducted during the reporting period, assessed performance in the 2024/2025 financial year across 351 implementing units, comprising 330 courts and 21 administrative units.

The overall score of 88.12 per cent was lower than the 95.29% recorded in 2023/2024 and the 97.675 achieved in 2022/2023.

The report says the declining trend points to operational and systemic challenges that could be limiting further improvements in institutional performance.

“Performance management is central to the Judiciary’s accountability to the public. Setting clear targets for every court, office and individual, and measuring results against them each year, enables the Judiciary to demonstrate what it delivers with the resources entrusted to it. The same process shows where courts and offices are falling behind, so that support and resources can be directed to them,” the report states.

Of the 351 units assessed, 94 (26.8 per cent) received a Very Good rating, while 244 (69.5 per cent) were rated Good.

The remaining 13 units, accounting for 3.7 per cent, received a Fair rating, indicating areas requiring targeted performance improvement interventions.

No unit attained an Outstanding, Excellent or Poor rating during the evaluation period.

The Judiciary uses the Performance Management and Measurement Understanding (PMMU), based on the Balanced Scorecard approach, to assess courts and administrative units.

The framework evaluates performance across five areas: core mandate, financial management, customer satisfaction, internal business processes, and innovation and learning.

Under the grading system, units that exceed their targets by more than 120 per cent receive an Outstanding rating, while those scoring between 101 and 119 per cent are rated Excellent.

Units meeting all their targets receive a Very Good rating, while those achieving between 75 and 99 per cent are classified as Good. Scores between 50 and 74 per cent attract a Fair rating, while performance below 50 per cent is graded Poor.

The results showed differences across court levels and administrative units.

The Supreme Court recorded an average performance score of 96.30 per cent, earning a Very Good rating. Magistrates’ Courts followed with 96.22 per cent, while Kadhis’ Courts scored 95.41 per cent.

The Environment and Land Court recorded 89.97 per cent, followed by the Employment and Labour Relations Court at 87.67 per cent and the High Court at 86.80 per cent.

The Court of Appeal scored 84.97 per cent, while the Small Claims Court recorded the lowest average among the listed court levels at 82.34 per cent.

The report notes that the evaluation provides a basis for identifying areas that require support and directing institutional resources towards improving service delivery.

The Judiciary conducts performance assessments at two levels. While the PMMU evaluates courts and administrative units, the Performance Appraisal System (PAS) assesses individual judges, judicial officers and staff.

During the reporting period, the Judiciary fully digitised the PAS target-setting and evaluation process through its Jumuika Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The Judiciary first introduced the digital process in the 2024/2025 financial year as part of efforts to automate administrative services and strengthen employee accountability.

The system recorded a 97 per cent compliance rate, with 5,620 of the 5,803 staff completing the appraisal process. This was an improvement from the 95 per cent compliance recorded in 2023/2024.

However, the overall mean performance score among evaluated staff declined to 94.4 per cent from 96 per cent in the previous financial year.

A total of 4,529 staff, representing 80.6 per cent, were rated Good, while only 14 employees, or 0.3 per cent, attained an Outstanding rating.

The report says the decline in the average staff performance score points to the need for targeted interventions to sustain performance excellence.

The Judiciary also undertook performance evaluation exercises and developed a Case Weighting Framework to generate objective data for staffing, budgeting and workload allocation decisions across court stations.

The framework is intended to improve resource utilisation, reduce inefficiencies and support evidence-based management decisions.

The Deputy Chief Justice leads the Judiciary’s performance management function, including the annual setting of targets for every court and administrative unit and evaluation of their results.

The report says the system is intended to strengthen accountability, improve transparency and ensure that institutional resources and programmes remain aligned with strategic priorities and deliver measurable outcomes for court users.