A fresh shake-up in the National Assembly has seen three lawmakers who recently joined Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) lose some of their committee positions, with the House reallocating seats across several oversight and departmental teams.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Gilgil MP Martha Wangari are among those affected by the changes tabled on Tuesday, November 24, following their exit from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

A fresh shake-up in the National Assembly has seen three lawmakers who recently joined Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) lose some of their committee positions, with the House reallocating seats across several oversight and departmental teams.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Gilgil MP Martha Wangari are among those affected by the changes tabled on Tuesday, November 24, following their exit from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The reorganisation has altered their committee responsibilities, including assignments in agriculture, labour, defence, public accounts and parliamentary representation abroad, although the three have also been assigned new roles in other committees.

Kagombe has been removed from the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, with Elijah Kururia taking up the position. He has also been replaced by Mary Wamaua in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Gatundu South legislator, however, has been appointed to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, where he takes over from Wamaua.

The changes were made under Standing Order 175, which allows the House to approve alterations to committee membership.

“...further to the resolutions of the House of 5th March 2025, 6th March 2025, 29th July 2025, 24th February 2026 and 28th May 2026 appointing Members to various Committees and pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 175, this House further approves the appointment of the following Members to the respective Committees as specified hereunder,” the Order paper reads in part.

Mukami has also been reassigned after losing her seat in the Departmental Committee on Labour, which has now been taken up by George Koimburi.

She has further been removed from Kenya’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament alongside Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga. Mary Wamaua and Fred Kapondi have been appointed to fill the two positions, respectively.

Mukami has, however, been moved to the Committee on Regional Integration, replacing Koimburi.

Wangari has equally been affected, with Charity Kathambi taking over her position in the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations. Wangari has subsequently been appointed to the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers, where she replaces Kathambi.

Her reassignment comes days after she formally joined DCP at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri on November 20, having quit UDA.

Gachagua welcomed her into the party, describing it as the "party of the moment and the future", while pledging fair nominations ahead of the March 2027 primaries.

The three MPs are among several elected leaders who have recently joined DCP as the former Deputy President works to expand the party's influence ahead of the next General Election.

On November 17, Gachagua received Kagombe, Mukami and Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, announcing that DCP’s representation in Parliament had grown from 19 to 25 lawmakers.

He described the defections as "a defining moment for Mlima politics" and declared: "I welcome all leaders who wish to join our party and come back home unconditionally."

The committee changes extend beyond the three legislators, with Machua Waithaka replacing Kururia in the Departmental Committee on Education. Koimburi has also been moved from Regional Integration to Labour.

Stephen Karani has taken over from Mpuru Aburi in the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, while Aburi replaces Karani in the Committee on Members' Services and Facilities.

Karemba Muchangi and Kenga Mupe have also exchanged positions in the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library and the Public Petitions Committee.

Lillian Siyoi has been moved from the Special Funds Accounts Committee to the Committee on Implementation, replacing Sammy Kamau. Kamau has subsequently taken over Siyoi’s former position in the Special Funds Accounts Committee, while Joseph Majimbo replaces Siyoi in the committee she previously served in.

The House has also reconstituted the Chairperson's Panel, appointing Nairobi Woman Representative Beatrice Elachi as a member and the sixth chairperson.

Rachel Nyamai will serve as the First Chairperson, followed by David Ochieng as Second Chairperson, Omboko Milemba as Third Chairperson, Farah Maalim as Fourth Chairperson and Peter Kaluma as Fifth Chairperson, with Elachi taking the sixth slot.

The appointments were made under Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 16, following a House resolution adopted on October 12, 2022.

The latest changes come as Gachagua seeks to strengthen DCP's parliamentary presence by recruiting more elected leaders ahead of the 2027 elections. He has previously indicated that the party hopes to have 60 MPs by next year.

Kagombe has been removed from the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, with Elijah Kururia taking up the position. He has also been replaced by Mary Wamaua in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Gatundu South legislator, however, has been appointed to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, where he takes over from Wamaua.

The changes were made under Standing Order 175, which allows the House to approve alterations to committee membership.

“...further to the resolutions of the House of 5th March 2025, 6th March 2025, 29th July 2025, 24th February 2026 and 28th May 2026 appointing Members to various Committees and pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 175, this House further approves the appointment of the following Members to the respective Committees as specified hereunder,” the Order paper reads in part.

Mukami has also been reassigned after losing her seat in the Departmental Committee on Labour, which has now been taken up by George Koimburi.

She has further been removed from Kenya’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament alongside Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga. Mary Wamaua and Fred Kapondi have been appointed to fill the two positions, respectively.

Mukami has, however, been moved to the Committee on Regional Integration, replacing Koimburi.

Wangari has equally been affected, with Charity Kathambi taking over her position in the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations. Wangari has subsequently been appointed to the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers, where she replaces Kathambi.

Her reassignment comes days after she formally joined DCP at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri on November 20, having quit UDA.

Gachagua welcomed her into the party, describing it as the "party of the moment and the future", while pledging fair nominations ahead of the March 2027 primaries.

The three MPs are among several elected leaders who have recently joined DCP as the former Deputy President works to expand the party's influence ahead of the next General Election.

On November 17, Gachagua received Kagombe, Mukami and Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, announcing that DCP’s representation in Parliament had grown from 19 to 25 lawmakers.

He described the defections as "a defining moment for Mlima politics" and declared: "I welcome all leaders who wish to join our party and come back home unconditionally."

The committee changes extend beyond the three legislators, with Machua Waithaka replacing Kururia in the Departmental Committee on Education. Koimburi has also been moved from Regional Integration to Labour.

Stephen Karani has taken over from Mpuru Aburi in the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, while Aburi replaces Karani in the Committee on Members' Services and Facilities.

Karemba Muchangi and Kenga Mupe have also exchanged positions in the Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library and the Public Petitions Committee.

Lillian Siyoi has been moved from the Special Funds Accounts Committee to the Committee on Implementation, replacing Sammy Kamau. Kamau has subsequently taken over Siyoi’s former position in the Special Funds Accounts Committee, while Joseph Majimbo replaces Siyoi in the committee she previously served in.

The House has also reconstituted the Chairperson's Panel, appointing Nairobi Woman Representative Beatrice Elachi as a member and the sixth chairperson.

Rachel Nyamai will serve as the First Chairperson, followed by David Ochieng as Second Chairperson, Omboko Milemba as Third Chairperson, Farah Maalim as Fourth Chairperson and Peter Kaluma as Fifth Chairperson, with Elachi taking the sixth slot.

The appointments were made under Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 16, following a House resolution adopted on October 12, 2022.

The latest changes come as Gachagua seeks to strengthen DCP's parliamentary presence by recruiting more elected leaders ahead of the 2027 elections. He has previously indicated that the party hopes to have 60 MPs by next year.