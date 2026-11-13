Senator Gataya seeks answers over delayed payment of retirees’ pension benefits

Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya Mo’fire has called for answers from the government over persistent delays in processing and paying retirement benefits, warning that thousands of retirees continue to face financial hardship while waiting for their dues.

Gataya has sought a Statement from the Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, asking it to explain the causes of the delays and outline measures being taken to clear the growing backlog of pending pension claims.

The senator raised concern that prolonged delays have left many former public servants struggling to meet their basic needs, particularly elderly retirees who depend on pension payments for daily upkeep and medical expenses.

He noted that some retirees have died before receiving their benefits, while others continue to endure financial, emotional and psychological distress as they wait for payments.

The senator said the delays had become a source of frustration and hardship for retirees across the country, many of whom rely on their retirement benefits as their primary source of income after leaving public service.

In his request, Gataya wants the committee to establish the underlying reasons for the persistent delays and explain what interventions are being implemented to address the outstanding claims.

He has also asked the committee to provide the current status of pending retirement benefit applications, including the number of affected retirees and the total amount owed by the government.

The committee is expected to outline the timelines for settling all outstanding arrears and clarify when beneficiaries can expect to receive their payments.

Gataya further wants details on the adequacy of budgetary allocations and funding for retirement benefits, including the amounts released and the outstanding financial obligations from the 2023/2024 financial year to date.

The senator's request places focus on the government's funding commitments towards pension payments and whether available allocations are sufficient to meet obligations to retired public servants.

He has also sought information on measures designed to protect vulnerable retirees, particularly persons with disabilities and those living with chronic or terminal illnesses.

The senator wants the committee to explain whether special interventions are in place to ensure such beneficiaries are not further disadvantaged by administrative delays, given their dependence on timely payments to meet essential needs.

Beyond the immediate backlog, Gataya is seeking details of reforms and administrative changes being undertaken to improve pension administration.

He wants the committee to outline measures aimed at strengthening the processing of retirement claims, ensuring timely disbursement of benefits and preventing similar delays from recurring.

The inquiry comes amid continued concerns over the welfare of retired public servants, with delayed pension payments potentially leaving beneficiaries without the financial security they expected after years of service.

The committee's response is expected to shed light on the scale of pending pension liabilities, the government's capacity to settle them and the steps being taken to ensure retirees receive their benefits without unnecessary delays.